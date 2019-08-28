Whether it be the Frazier Alumni Pavilion or the Cash Family Sports Nutrition Center, there are different campus construction projects that may have an effect on the football game experience.
The Frazier Alumni Pavilion, which is a facility some people, especially Tech alumni, associate with game-day festivities, is being expanded.
Chris Snead, vice president of operations and engagement of the Tech Alumni Association, said the pavilion expansion, located at 2680 Drive of Champions, has been delayed due to weather.
“Essentially, we gave them a 12-month project and gave them nine months to get us functioning,” he said regarding Teinert Commercial Building Services, the contractor on the project. “They’re going to pull that off. We started the project the day after the last football game in 2018.”
The pavilion, which is the place where most Tech alumni watch the game on TV and enjoy food and beverages, is expected to be open for the football game on Saturday, Snead said. Multiple parts of the pavilion are being expanded.
“We’ve added over 16,000 square feet of space. This was a 10,000-square-foot building with 6,000 of meeting space,” Snead said. “We’re adding a 4,200-square-foot banquet area and a 7,000-square-foot terrace area, we’re adding new restrooms, we’re adding a bridal suite, we’re tripling the size of our catering kitchen.”
Since the expanded pavilion will be used to host two events simultaneously, Snead said a south vestibule will be added as well.
“It’s basically a south entrance to the building,” he said regarding the 800-square-foot addition to the backside of building. “Because when we expanded the building, we have the ability to have two events going on simultaneously. If that’s the case, we need to have a separate way into the building other than through the front door.”
For the first game of the semester, the new banquet space, the old banquet space, the upstairs terrace, all the kitchen areas and bathrooms will be ready, Snead said. The south vestibule, the bridal suite and some storage areas are planned parts of the project Snead said are not completed.
In addition to the expanded facilities, Snead said the pavilion will benefit from a $300,000-improvement of the sound system.
“As we open the doors on Saturday, we will be about 75 percent complete. When we open the doors next Saturday, we will probably be 85 percent complete. When we open the doors for Oklahoma State, we will be about 95 percent complete,” he said. “We cut the ribbon at homecoming, which is our end date really.”
At this Saturday’s game, the pavilion will be open at noon, Snead said. On a normal game day, he said about 2,500 people come through the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.
Regarding the progress of the construction, Snead said everything is going to plan.
“We’re not delayed. We’re actually where we need to be,” he said. “Yes, we’re going to be open, we’re going to be functioning and that’s the plan. We’re not going to be complete until homecoming and that was always also the plan.”
The Frazier Alumni Pavilion may not be the only construction project that impacts home football games.
The green space left after the demolition of the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and Auditorium is another project that some may want to know about for the first game of the semester.
Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor for the Tech System Facilities Planning and Construction, said some of the fences are down around the demolition site.
“For the first football game this week, we’re going to have the auditorium portion open,” he said. “You can see that they started to pull that fencing back and start seeing the green grass.”
For the Oklahoma State game, Breedlove said the entire green space should be open. With the whole thing opened up, he said there will probably be a lot of tents thrown out there and people trying to get their space, he said.
“Right now, Texas Tech, all they wanted to do is put irrigation and grass. We’re very lucky that we kept nearly every tree that was out there,” he said. “So, it turned into a very nice green space. I think they’re going to live with it for awhile and see how that goes and make plans for the future.”
Regarding the project, Breedlove said the green space is a cool space.
“Especially when the whole thing’s opened up, I think it’s going to be interesting because I would figure, on a Friday, you’re going to see a lot of tents thrown out there, people trying to get their space,” he said.
In addition to the green space, the Cash Family Sports Nutrition Center construction, which is being built west of the Frazier Alumni Pavilion, is another project that may have an impact on game day.
The facility will be used to feed athletes and teach them how to prepare meals with the use of instructional kitchens, Breedlove said. The facility will be able to serve about 200 athletes at a time.
“When we put that building over there, it did take up the area where we had Raider Alley,” Breedlove said, “and so now they’ve relocated over to the engineering key.”
