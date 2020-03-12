Fraternity and Sorority Life has sent out an email asking all chapters to keep an eye on all future events, chapter meetings, and education programs and processes for new members in light of the email sent out by President Schovanec this morning regarding changes to the schedule due to COVID-19.
According to the email, FSL recommends all chapters go to paper or electronic meetings and communications for all essential operations until further notice. FSL also encourages members to stay in touch with their chapters’ national headquarters and heed their recommendations.
