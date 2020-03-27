The City of Lubbock announced that there are four new cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. on Friday.
With the four new cases, Lubbock County now has seen a total of 31 cases, according to a City of Lubbock news release. The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported new cases in Hockley County (five), Terry County (three), Gaines County (one), Hale (one) and Yoakum (one).
As new cases emerge, the City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies have put in efforts to resolve public health issues by employing response plans, according to the release. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be monitored as the department’s surveillance team will work to keep the make sure the public remains at low risk of contracting the virus.
While more cases emerge each day, the City of Lubbock Health Department and health care partners encourage everyone to follow proper hygiene recommendations while also practicing social distancing.
