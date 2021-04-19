The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases and 11 recoveries as of 4 p.m. April 19, according to a city news release. On April 17 Lubbock reported four new cases, 17 recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. Five new cases, six recoveries and no additional deaths were reported as of 4 p.m. April 18.
Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,751; of these 79 are active, 47, 947 are recovered and 725 total COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, according to the release.
