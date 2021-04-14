The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and one recovery as of 4 p.m. on April 14, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,732; of these, 110 are active, 47, 897 are recovered and 725 total COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, according to the release.
The hospitalization percentage in Lubbock was 2.38 percent as of April 13, according to the release. Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
