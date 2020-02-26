Bethany Solomon Schilling joined the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an assistant professor of practice.
Solomon, who started on Feb. 1, teaches students clinical skills and prepares them for working as a veterinarian in rural areas, according to a Tech news release.
“I am so thrilled that Dr. Schilling is helping us shape the School of Veterinary Medicine into something that will benefit so many,” Guy Loneragan, dean of the SVM said, according to the news release. “She has dived into the work at hand and has made an impact already. Her clinical and instructional experiences are invaluable and speak to what we are creating.”
Schilling grew up on a farm and earned her bachelor’s and doctorate degree in veterinary medicine from Texas A&M University, according to the news release.
Afterwards, she worked in a multi-suite, mixed- animal practice in Central Texas, according to the news release. and later went to work as the clinical instructor of the Primary Care Service of the Texas A&M Small Animal Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Schilling also has worked internationally and has experience with large animal, small animal and mixed-animal private practices, according to the news release.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity, for the vision and the leadership shown at Texas Tech University, the donors and Amarillo Community for their support,” Schilling said according to the news release. “It is so exciting, and a tremendous responsibility, to be one of the founding faculty members of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. Teaching and mentoring are my passions, and I cannot wait to use my upbringing, education and practice experience to help equip this next generation of veterinary students with the knowledge and skills to succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.