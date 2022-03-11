Arianna Flores has been selected as the editor-in-chief for The Daily Toreador for the 2022-2023 academic year. After working for the publication for three years, Flores said that she will take this new responsibility and do her diligence for The DT.
Flores is a third-year journalism major from Arcola with passion for the publication. After stepping into the EIC position for the spring semester, Flores said now she can fully commit to her role as a leader for the next year.
“When I first came into Tech, I never really thought I'd be in this position,” Flores said. “It's funny how life takes turns.”
Flores started as a sports reporter in 2019 and worked her way up to an editorial position after two years on staff.
“I was capable of so much more than just one topic, or one section. I am capable of a lot,” Flores said. “I'm still learning a lot. And I'm very confident in myself.”
Leo Eko, Toreador Media Committee chair and professor who has been on the committee for three years said Flores has just the right leadership qualities.
He said that Flores does not give excuses but produces results.
“So (The Toreador Media Committee) think she will leave her mark, because no matter what we think, every editor leaves his or her mark on the paper,” Eko said. “The quality of the paper depends on her. And so we think that she is someone who will deliver high-quality journalism.”
Seshadri Ramkumar, professor and chairman for the Toreador Media Committee, said Flores understands that being a leader means working as a team.
Ramkumar said that the passion The DT staff and editorial members have, stem from Flores.
“That's what she explained to me, to us, was the whole board which includes you and other staff members are fully passionate about taking The Daily Toreador out to the next level of being relevant, relevant of the times and relevant for the people it serves,” Ramkumar said.
Flores, as a leader, understands everyone’s value and what they bring to the publication Ramkumar said.
“Of course, individual accomplishments are important,” Ramkumar said. “No doubt about it. But collective achievements make a unit shine. And I think that Arianna will do it.”
Zach Richards, former sports editor and digital content manager and a fourth-year journalism major from Dallas, said he is not surprised Flores was chosen as the next EIC due to her prior accomplishments.
“Her body of work or length of work really speaks for itself. She's been at The DT literally forever longer than anybody else,” Richards said. “She knows what she's doing. She has experience in a lot of different sections.”
Richards, Flores’ former editor, said he saw the signs she had potential to grow. He said she has desires to always want to move up.
He said he could always tell Flores was going to move up in editorial positions.
“My advice, I'll probably just tell her to do what she thinks is best for the publication,” Richards said. “They trusted her to be an editor-in-chief, so she needs to trust she can make the right decision.”
Flores said her biggest goal for next year is to revamp the publication. With the right people, Flores said that the publication can become a well known publication and plans to develop in areas of social media and the website.
The editor-in-chief said that it won’t be easy, but she’s willing to put in the work to continue to make The Daily Toreador a great publication.
“I take a lot of pride and confidence in myself,” Flores said. “And I worked hard to be where I am. And I couldn't do it without my coworkers, family and friends.”
