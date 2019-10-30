Texas Tech is hosting Cyntoia Brown-Long as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity Banquet at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.
The Officer of Institutional Diversity, according to a Tech news release, is recognizing individuals in the Lubbock area who facilitate inclusiveness.
Brown-Long wrote a memoir, Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System, detailing her life before being incarcerated and her time as a prisoner in the Tennessee Prison for Women, according to the news release.
Brown-Long's mother gave birth to her as a teenager and was a victim of sex trafficking, according to the news release. As Brown-Long grew older, she was also subject to sex trafficking.
At the age of 16, she was arrested for killing a man who had solicited her for sex, according to the news release. She was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison; she did not have a chance for parole for 51 years.
The prison education principal encouraged her to facilitate a positive environment during her prison experience through a spiritual connection, according to the news release.
During her journey, a documentary was made about her life, she had an experience with God and she fell in love, according to the news release. She also received a commuted sentence, which reduced the severity of her federal punishment from Gov. Bill Haslam of Tennessee.
She received both national and international support from social media advocates, celebrities and church officials, according to the news release. She was released on Aug. 7.
The memoir, which she will be talking about at the Celebrate Diversity Banquet, details the injustice of sentencing juvenile sex trafficking victims as adults, according to the news release. It also speaks on her personal experience with overcoming addiction and living a life ostracized by society.
Past keynote speakers include former Michael Benitez, Grace Gealey-Byers, U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, Terrence Howard, Ana Navarro, Soledad O’Brien, Edward James Olmos and John Quiñones, according to the news release.
The Banquet is designed to recognize people who advocate for diversity and have an impact on public and private conversations, Carol Sumner, the chief diversity officer and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion vice president said, according to the news release.
In addition, executive director of the Lubbock YWCA Glenda Mathis will receive the Sen. Robert L. Duncan Community Champion Award, according to the news release. Rob Stewart, the senior vice provost in the Office of the Provost, and Jody Randall, the director of the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement, will receive the Inclusive Excellence Award.
All the donations from the Banquet go toward student scholarships, according to the news release. The Banquet has awarded more than $39,000 in scholarships.
Tickets and table sponsorships are currently sold out, according to the news release. To be added to the waiting list, one can call (806)742-7025.
