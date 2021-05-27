Urs Peter "Upe" Flueckiger was named interim dean of the College of Architecture on Thursday, May 27, according to a news release from Texas Tech.
Flueckiger is a registered architect and is apart of the Swiss Society of Engineers and Architects, according to the release, and has worked in Europe, North America and Japan. He has also collaborated with the Edward E. Whitacre College of Engineering and the School of Art to help students understand materials, shape and construction of housing relating to human experience through an interdisciplinary platform.
"I plan to strengthen the existing College of Architecture programs and seek new ways to extend the college’s existing vision as well as possibly expand and strengthen the various programs in Lubbock and El Paso," said Flueckiger according to the release.
