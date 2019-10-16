The flu season is approaching and so are some misconceptions regarding the vaccine. As the fall season continues, people may consider flu shots to prepare for the virus.
One of the most common misconceptions some have is the flu vaccine causes the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Richard Lampe, infectious disease physician and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Texas Tech Health Science Center, said it is impossible for the flu shot to cause the flu.
It will take about two weeks for the immunity to get up to speed, so the quicker one gets a flu shot, the better, he said. October is the best month to get a flu shot.
Once a person has the flu, Lampe said getting vaccinated is not helpful as it is too late.
“As far as side effects from the vaccination, the risk of the disease far outweighs the discomfort of the immunization,” Lampe said. “The vaccine is exceedingly safe, it is effective, but nothing is 100 percent effective. The shot only protects against the types of flu that are in the vaccine, but it saves people from having to make a trip to the hospital.”
Regardless of the misconceptions on flu shots, Lampe said it is easy to access flu shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website has a flu vaccine finder, requiring just a zip code.
Once the zip code is submitted, Lampe said the website will provide a list of accessible locations around the area and information on the type of vaccines that are offered.
“Students like to watch football games and basketball games. Good defense in the team often gets the win, and good defense is being immunized,” he said regarding the importance of getting a flu shot.
There is no excuse for not getting the vaccine, Lampe said. Some places offer the vaccine for $5 and at other places it is free.
Alejandro Espinosa, a third-year medical student at the Tech Health Sciences Center from Sacramento, California said one misconception is that the flu is similar to a cold.
“Literally you feel like you’re going to die, that’s how bad the flu is, whereas with the cold it’s just very bad, a very big difference,” he said.
Despite misconceptions about how bad the flu is, there are a variety of reasons why one may need to get a flu shot. Getting a flu shot is preparation people may need to consider as the fall season continues.
“Even though we like people to visit their doctors, you don’t have to wait to see your doctor. You can just get it in between classes,” Lampe said. “Lubbock would be a healthier place if we have over 50 to 60 percent of our adult population immunized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.