Lubbock Police Department Officer Floyd Mitchell was sworn in as the 23rd police chief for the department by Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope during a ceremony Friday.
Cheers and applause filled the room as Pope introduced Mitchell and his family at the ceremony hosted on Nov. 15 at Lubbock City Hall. Prior to introducing Mitchell, Pope recognized Jerry Brewer for his time as the interim police chief.
“I do know that I got phone calls from Temple, Texas,” Pope said, “telling me what a good man we had coming, and a good family we had coming to our community. In that regard, I welcome the entire Mitchell family.”
Alongside Pope, Lubbock City Manager W. Jarrett Atkinson spoke on behalf of Mitchell, listing reasons and the background experience that made Mitchell the best candidate to be the new police chief.
“Floyd Mitchell is selected to serve as the next chief of police for the City of Lubbock,” Atkinson said, “Chief Mitchell comes to us with a very long, distinguished career with over 29 years of law enforcement experience.”
Along with his experience in law enforcement, Mitchell served in the United States Air Force and has a master's and bachelor's degree from Baker University, Atkinson said. He also is a certified Master Peace Officer in Texas, and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Mitchell, formerly the Police Chief of Temple, said that he made the decision to pursue the job opening for Lubbock police chief after visiting the city several times to see his son, who attends college in Lubbock. Once he saw the opening, he had several discussions with his wife about the possibility before applying for the job.
“We have the fortune of bringing a phenomenal police officer,” Atkinson said, “and most importantly, community leader to come into service as the next chief of our department.”
While Friday was the date of the official swearing-in for Mitchell, he started his role as police chief on Monday, Pope said. Pope then welcomed Mitchell up in front of the crowd, naming him the 23rd Police Chief of Lubbock and swearing him into office.
Afterwards, Mitchell addressed the crowd assembled in his speech.
“Please know that I will do everything within my power to work together to improve the safety and security of the city and those that choose to call it home,” Mitchell said. “To the men and women of the Lubbock Police Department, to my new family of brothers and sisters, I believe in you, and you have my utmost admiration and respect and support.”
In his speech, Mitchell touched on a variety of subjects, as he spoke of the goals and environment he would like to foster in the Lubbock Police Department, which consisted of an emphasis on being engaged and active in the community.
“I commit to leading with the care and professionalism that we have all grown to expect from modern engaged police,” Mitchell said. “I ask for your support, partnership and patience as we navigate through these uncertain times.”
Afterwards, Mitchell and his family took photos with members of the Lubbock City Council, Pope and Atkinson, before answering questions about his upcoming expectations for the position.
Mitchell spent most of his first week just getting familiar with the staff and facilities, he said.
“I attended a couple of our staff meetings just to listen on how they are doing their work in their individual units,” Mitchell said.
In addition to introducing himself to his new department, Mitchell said he has spent some time in the community and discussed public safety with various Lubbock residents.
“I talked to so many people yesterday that talked about, one, how good a police department we have,” he said, “two, excited that I’m here, and three, excited about where the future of this police department in the city and where it’s going.”
Mitchell emphasized in both his speech and in his responses to questions that he places a large amount of effort into engaging with the community. He said it is important for members of law enforcement to be engaged with their communities.
“You know, I’ve seen communities in which the police chief spends most of his time at the desk and doesn’t get out,” Mitchell said. “It’s not good because the police officers, and everyone in the community is watching me. They’re watching everything we do. I have to be the example, I have to make sure that I am modeling the behavior that I want to see out of my police officers.”
When he is out in the community, Mitchell said he encourages people to come up to talk to him, as he feels like it is important to be engaged and active with members of the community.
“I think it’s important for people to understand that if they see me out, it’s OK to come up and talk to me,” he said. “I’m a person just like everyone else. They see you in the uniform, and that’s put off-ish but realize we are people too. We have families, and you know, we want to be part of this community. We are a part of this community.”
Lastly, Mitchell ended his questions with media by saying how excited he was to begin his new job in full now that the introductions and receptions had concluded.
“This is great, it truly is, coming out here and doing all the receptions, and going through the swearing in,” Mitchell said. “But you know, getting in there with the officers, getting down to the nitty-gritty of what’s going on and getting out and talking to people one-on-one, that’s what I’m most excited about.”
