When starting college, a first-generation student may face a variety of obstacles. When these students are working to fund their education, they may experience culture shock when filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
A first-generation student at Texas Tech is a student that has a parent or guardian who has not received a four-year bachelor’s degree, according to the Tech First Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs website. It also affects undergraduate first-generation students who have never gone to a university after high school or have transferred from other universities to Tech.
In addition to the students facing difficulties with the FAFSA, a parent of a first-generation student may have to help complete the application even if they do not know what the FAFSA is or how to complete it correctly.
Ben Montecillo, director of strategic initiatives at Tech Student Financial Aid and Scholarships, said a lot of students struggle with the terms of the FAFSA and going through the application the first couple of times.
“The FAFSA can be complicated, but we try to do things to simplify it for all students and provide resources for first-generation students that may have additional questions,” he said.
Every family and college student, Montecillo said, is going to be unique.
“If they’re not reading the questions correctly, it can cause wrong information to be inputted if they don’t understand it,” Montecillo said. “It is best for students to understand what is being asked before answering.”
If students make a mistake when filling out the FAFSA, Montecillo said there are ways to fix the mistake. Depending on what information was submitted, the application can easily be corrected and updated with proper documentation.
“The best advice is if you and your parents can fill out the FAFSA together, maybe not necessarily in the same room but talking on the phone through it,” Montecello said. “There may be questions students can’t answer that maybe parents can. On the flip side, if parents didn’t go to college, it can be confusing for themselves.”
Around 30 percent of Tech students do not fill out the FAFSA, Montecillo said. Whether it be because one thinks he or she will not receive money, or one simply chooses not to complete an application or is seeking a private loan, he said there are a variety of reasons one does not fill out the FAFSA.
Regardless of why one does not complete the FAFSA, there could be different benefits for students, first-generation or not.
The FAFSA, according to the fastweb website, allows students to be eligible for work-study, federal grants and loans.
Even though the FAFSA could be helpful for certain students, the stress a first-generation student may face when completing the FAFSA could still be a prominent factor.
Edward De Leon, a junior public relations major, and first-generation student from Dallas, said his first experience with the FAFSA was stressful.
“The first time I completed the FAFSA, my parents weren’t there to help me,” he said. “I had to do it by myself, and I think that was the stressful part. I didn’t know anything about tax forms and what the questions were asking for.”
His parents were not able to help because they had no knowledge on what FAFSA is, De Leon said. All his parents could do was hand over the tax papers.
Since his parents did not have a Social Security Number, De Leon said he had to take an extra step and mail his parents’ signature to the federal aid office each year, which other students do not have to do.
Brittany Olvera, former mentor for Tech First-Generation Transition and Mentoring Programs and senior multidisciplinary studies major from Keller, said there is a lot of stress in calling parents back and forth because it is government papers with their names.
For first-generation students who are struggling, Olvera said the program offers help for students, such as connections of who to contact in case of questions, workshops where financial aid advisers answer questions and other resources.
The Federal Student Aid website provides a live chat option along with an email and a phone number to contact for anyone with questions or in need of help.
“Apply early, and if you’re not sure what something means, reach out to our office,” Monecillo said. “We’re happy to assist. We want as many students to complete the FAFSA and get the financial aid they’re eligible for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.