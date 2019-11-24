Along with preparing a meal for Thanksgiving and getting gifts for loved ones on Christmas, having to manage a credit card may also be on one’s mind during the holiday season.
There could be multiple causes as to why someone may face financial stress when buying items this time of year. The stress resulting from credit card use could be an issue people face.
Charlene Kalenkoski, professor in the Tech Personal Financial Planning department and second author of a study regarding the correlation between credit card mismanagement and psychological risk, said this study used data from the 2010 Health and Retirement Study, which consists of surveyed Americans ranging from 50 years old and older.
Depending on one’s risk tolerance, Kalenkoski said there can be different psychological effects one faces when misusing credit cards, whether it be during the holidays or not.
“The idea behind this risk tolerance is how does risk affect your psychological well-being or your utility, your happiness, your satisfaction,” she said. “Basically, the more risk-tolerant you are, the more that it doesn’t bother you to take risks.”
The idea behind the study was to see if misusing credit cards bothers certain people more than others, Kalenkoski said. Some people think credit card misuse should bother people equally because of the increased fees and interest rates that can arise from this misuse.
“And our study basically looks at those things, the fees and the interest rates, and that doesn’t seem to have any effect on whether people feel financially satisfied with use of their credit card,” she said regarding what the study actually determined.
Some people are not worried about the issues that could result from misusing their credit card, so they may mismanage their card, Kalenkoski said. Although, these people could face different long-term issues, such as being more inclined to use a credit card for purchases, incurring late fees and having higher interest rates.
“Those people who are not risk-tolerant, when they mismanage their credit card, they’re not being affected by the fees and the interest rates,” Kalenkoski said. “But it’s the psychological well-being that’s affected.”
Even though people who misuse credit card will experience the same increase in fees, Kalenkoski said those who have low risk tolerance will be more bothered by the consequences.
Even though there is not much data on the psychological effects of credit card misuse during the holidays, Kalenkoski said people still tend to spend a lot on their credit cards.
“Those people are going to be restrained, a little bit, from mismanaging their credit cards because they’re going to have a bigger psychology cost from that,” she said regarding people during the holidays. “But there are other people who are just going to to go and spend.”
Mark Evers, instructor and Ph.D. candidate in the Personal Financial Planning department, said there are other consequences that can result from overspending with a credit card. He said people misuse credit cards for different reasons, especially during the holidays.
Using a credit card relieves the mental pain of losing physical cash, Evers said. In addition, multiple studies show spending goes up when one uses credit cards as opposed to cash.
“When we use a credit card, it opens up the door to overspend on things,” he said. “It’s much easier to just put it on the card and try to pay it later than if you had cash in your wallet.”
However, there are some advantages, such as money not coming out of one’s bank account and the development of a good credit score, that could come from spending with a credit card, Evers said.
“One of the things that students can do to help them is maybe they take out a secured credit card that has a low balance,” he said. The difference between a secured credit card and a regular card is that a secured credit card, you’re going to send that bank a deposit.”
Depending on the deposit, Evers said one will get a secured credit card with a limit, which will be beneficial if they can regularly pay it. The negatives occur when one overspends with a credit card at the mall or when going out to eat, especially around the holidays.
“We have this drive to spend around the holidays because we want to buy people gifts, and it gives us an extra excuse to spend money,” Evers said regarding credit card misuse. “Naturally, we want to spend money because it feels good to buy things.”
To prepare for holiday spending, Evers said it is important for people to write a list of individuals they want to buy presents for and determine what those gifts will cost. He said one needs to budget rather than using a credit card and having to deal with the bills after the holidays.
“I like to start planning for Christmas in the summer,” he said. “Because we’ve got six months, let’s start saving.”
Allowing for extra time to budget is necessary, Evers said.
“I think if you use a list, you budget people, you can really control what you buy,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.