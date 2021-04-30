The last day of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Memorial Civic Center will be Saturday, May 1, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
The clinic times are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the release.
Walk-up appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available, and 75 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds are available as well through the Public Health Department, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.