Lubbock enjoys First Friday Art Trail

Guests walk through one of the many exhibits at the First Friday Art Trail on Sept. 3, 2021. First Friday gives Lubbock locals a chance to view beautiful art, and local artists a chance to show off their work.

 Emily Knepp

The Buddy Holly Center's First Friday Art Trail theme for October is Celebración and will be on display starting on Oct. 1 and ending Nov. 14, according to a news release.

The first day of the FFAT will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at 1801 Crickets Ave. According to the news release, admission will be free and there will be a cash bar provided by Civic Lubbock, Inc.

The Celebración exhibit will explore the themes and ideas of Día de los Muertos and the Catholic Church's influence over the pre-Columbian concept of Death in Mexico through All Saints' and All Souls' Day, according to the release. 

