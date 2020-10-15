As part of Texas Tech’s commitment to providing campus-area crime information in compliance with the Federal Clery Act, community members received a crime alert notification regarding a female student’s report about a male exposing himself to her.
On Thursday, around 5:15 p.m., the Texas Tech Police department received the report. The student was in the Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center parking lot area when she was approached by a tan-colored vehicle. The man in the vehicle then asked for directions, According to the crime alert notification.
When the student tried to give him directions, the suspect exposed his genitals and asked her to get in the vehicle. She then ran away from the man’s vehicle and the area. The suspect was last seen leaving campus in his vehicle and is described as a Black male in his late twenties wearing a red shirt with a shaven face, According to the notification.
Tech Police will continue investigating and patrolling. If anyone has experienced a situation similar, the Tech Police Department can be contacted at 806-742-3931. if a person has any information regarding the location of the vehicle or the suspect, contact the police department, According to the notification.
