Female genital mutilation is a human rights issue impacting girls and women around the world, yet many people may be uneducated on what is FGM.
An FGM lecture was hosted for the Texas Tech community from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the Red Raider Ballroom of the Student Union Building.
Female genital mutilation occurs when one removes part or all of a female’s genital organs for non-medical purposes, according to the World Health Organization.
F.A. Cole, humanitarian, author, women’s rights activist and FGM survivor from Sierra Leone, West Africa, said many females die from the procedure and are looked down on by some survivors.
There are three main types of female genital mutilation, according to End FGM, a European Network. The first type, clitoridectomy, removes part or all of the clitoris and sometimes prepuce. The second type, excision, removes the clitoris and labia minora partially or completely and may or may not remove the labia majora. The third type, infibulation, is the most severe, according to End FGM, and includes narrowing the vaginal orifice, cutting the labia, perhaps removing the clitoris and stitching what is left back together, leaving a small hole for urine and blood to pass through.
Alana Krafsur, event coordinator and fellow of the AHA Foundation’s Critical Thinking Unit, said over 200 million women are affected by FGM in 30 countries, one of which is the U.S.
In the U.S. alone, 513,000 women and girls are at risk of FGM, Krafsur said in reference to a statistic from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Texas is one of the top five states in the U.S. with the most girls at risk of female genital mutilation,” Krafsur said.
FGM is a human rights violation and public health concern that is done by force on unwilling, and sometimes unknowing, girls and women with no positive outcomes, Krafsur said.
“Girls have died, they hemorrhage to death, and the sad part of when that happens, these women actually blame the girls,” Cole said. “They call them witches – that, ‘Oh, you go through this; you’re not supposed to die.’”
People perform FGM for a variety of reasons including finding a suitable husband, driving away evil spirits and avoiding being considered unclean, Cole said.
“Some of them believe that they’re actually doing us a favor,” she said. “They do it because they went through it themselves; their parents, their moms love them.”
Aside from women being looked down on for bleeding to death, Cole said people in some countries will pressure females to undergo FGM by shunning those who have not.
“If you have undergone FGM, and you’ve talked to people, with other survivors, and a girl comes in who has not undergone FGM, you stop talking because to you, they’re beneath you,” she said regarding class systems of some countries.
Some people perform FGM as a way of forcing women to be faithful to one man, Cole said.
“It controls the girls, so that way, she can be faithful to one man,” she said. “Of course, if your ability to enjoy sex is not there, you don’t need to be with any man, and so that’s why some of these cultures have multiple wives.”
Many women suffer from severe physical effects in addition to the psychological, societal and mental trauma, Cole said. Women who have undergone FGM are more likely to suffer from things like stillbirth and excruciatingly painful menstrual cycles.
“And that’s why some women die in childbirth: the elasticity is gone because the scar tissue forms and blocks the area,” she said.
Countries are both eradicating and allowing FGM around the world, but Cole said the best thing the average person can do, aside from joining supporting foundations, is talk.
“We have to get comfortable being uncomfortable talking about things,” she said.
