Lubbock County was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be added on President Biden's Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance on Feb. 22, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
All Lubbock County residents may be eligible for individual assistance due to damage caused by Winter Storm Uri, according to the release. This does not include insurance deductible or energy costs.
To apply for assistance visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.
To view common rumors about FEMA and financial assistance following Winter Storm Uri visit mylubbock.info/fema-rumors
