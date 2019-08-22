At Texas Tech, professors and students need a lot of support to complete different research projects. For professors in Animal and Food Sciences, one grant will give the opportunity to conduct beef aging research.
The United States Department of Agriculture gave Dale Woerner, associate professor in the AFS department and Cargill Endowed Professor in meat science, and his team of researchers a $294,000 grant to develop Rapid Evaporative Ionization Mass Spectrometry. They will use this technology to prevent over-aging in beef, as a way to measure the quality of beef products, according to a Tech news release. To measure the quality of beef, REIMS uses metabolomics, which is the study of small molecules, or metabolites.
Other researchers a part of the project include Jerrad Legako, assistant professor in AFS, Mark Miller, professor and San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo chair in meat science and Chance Brooks, professor and associate chair in meat science, according to the news release. Woerner and these professors, who all are a part of the International Center for Food Industry Excellence, will also partner with researchers from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado and the USDA Agricultural Research Service.
Regarding their research, REIMS ionizes biological samples of beef through time-of-flight mass spectrometry, according to the news release. Prediction models will be used to understand if REIMS can predict the aging of beef in real time.
Throughout the study, Woerner said the grant will fund different aspects of the research project.
"The grant will fund a graduate student to be on the project," he said. "It will cover the cost of most products and pay for consumer testing."
