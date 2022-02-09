Black History Month is a celebration that’s origin can be traced back decades. Black History Month is celebrated by different cultures all over the world, this has not always been the case.
While Texas Tech students, faculty and staff take this month of celebration to commemorate the trials and tribulations faced by Black people, not everyone who celebrates may understand the origin of Black History Month.
“The origins of Black History Month begin around 1915 with a figure named Carter G. Woodson,” Matthew Pehl, visiting assistant professor of history who teaches African American history, said. “Woodson was one of the first African Americans to get a Ph.vD. He wound up putting together a Black history exhibit, and from there, he wound up forming an association and founded a journal called the Journal of Negro History. This was originally called Negro History Week. This is what he was originally proposing.”
Negro History Week, Pehl said, began being celebrated more widely among Black people in the month of February because this was already a month of commemoration within the African American community. This was due to the fact, Pehl said, that both Abraham Lincoln as well as Frederick Douglass had birth- days in the same week of February. Due to this alignment, Negro History Week took place the second week of February.
“For basically 50 years, it is a celebration in African American communities,” Pehl said. “So, the question is, when does it become a national thing, and that is really a product of the 1960s.”
In the 1960s, Pehl said, there began a new wave of Black students in college pushing for changes at the collegiate level.
At the time of the civil rights and anti-war movements, Pehl said Black people collaborated with students in providing more awareness of the positive aspects of African culture that were still alive in African American culture.
“It was sort of the combination of Black student activists at the university level with the overall civil rights movement that made Black History Month start to become a national practice in about the mid part of the 1970s.” Pehl said.
Prior to 1970, Pehl said no college or university that wasn’t historically a Black college even provided an African American his- tory department or departments that specialized in racially segregated peoples.
African Americans have been associating education with freedom for decades, Pehl said. Gaining edu- cation was the way for Black people to equate themselves to others.
“It’s basically showing others that, hey, we’re humans, too. We have these wonderful traditions that we celebrate. We may celebrate them a little bit different from you, but you know, let me show you who I am and show you the positive parts of my culture,” Lynn Whit- field, an archivist at Tech, said. “And I think that’s why all these different months of celebrating different back- grounds is so important. And I think, you know, it’s actually become much more prominent at Tech.”
Whitfield said she has been working on a timeline that tracks the history of Tech and a part of this includes some of the substantial race-related events that occurred during the civil rights movement.
Tech has records, Whit- field said, of the attempts to integrate Black students since long before integration actually commenced.
“African Americans were the only ones that were banned from attending Texas Tech,” Whitfield said. “We integrated in ‘61, but there were attempts, you know, back in the ‘50s. And those are all on the timelines that I found so far. And so, the idea with the timelines is that you know, this kind of jump off place or these milestones are in one place that anybody can then go and do more research.”
Tech has, since then, been very active in accommodating both Black students and all students of color to make sure that they feel welcome on campus, Whitfield said.
Organizations run by Black students, for Black students, Whitfield said, can be traced back to earlier years at Tech. For example, one of the longest Black student organizations, The Black Student Association, celebrated the earliest signs of Black His- tory Month by bringing Black literature, music, poetry and dance to the Tech campus.
“Student organizations have been a part of the planning of different colleges and units that have really planned out, you know, what are we do- ing for the month,” Jade Silva Tovar, assistant vice president of Diversity Equity and Inclusion at Tech, said.
This month Tech and individual student organizations, Tovar said, are having many different events in celebration of Black History Month.
One of the things the university does annually is the African American lecture series, Tovar said, where they invite a guest speaker to Tech to discuss racial topics.
“That’s been something that is an opportunity to incorporate students as part of those conversations. Who do they also want to see? What’s really big for us is that students are a part of this too, right?” Tovar said. “Everything that we do is for students and so we, our Office of Institutional Diversity, continues that tradition of having a guest speaker come to speak to the campus community. There’s usually opportunities, depending on the topic and the speaker’s expertise, to have students have a one on one interaction with that guest speaker.”
This year, Kevin Richardson, who is a part of the Central Park five, a group of five young Black and His- panic young men convicted of a crime they did not commit that became known through- out the world, will be the guest speaker for the African American lecture series.
In addition, Tovar said the university is looking forward to the opening of the Black Cultural Center that will open in April as well as
the Intercultural conference center set to open in August. “African American his- tory is American history,” Pehl said. “It’s important to recognize that there are some things that specifically affected African Americans that didn’t affect anybody else. And there are specific elements of thought, culture, and achievement, that are part of African American communities that are unique to them.
But that uniqueness is part of America. There are some things that are special and unique to them and that they did, but they are part and parcel of the entire whole. There is no American history without African Americans. You cannot write it.”
