After 10 years of riding out to during football games, Fearless, the Masked Rider's horse, will make his final appearance at the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to a news release from the university.
Making his first appearance in Meineke Car Care Bowl in December 2012, Fearless was named the official Masked Rider's horse in 2013, according to the release. Fearless has made appearances with 10 different Masked Riders, all who will be recognized during halftime during the game, according to the release.
With over 2,600 appearances, Fearless will officially retire in the summer of 2022, according to the release, and will still make appearances around campus during the spring semester.
