Beginning July 16, 2022, "988" will be the new three-digit number to be used to reach the National Suicide Lifeline. This will allow any individual to receive confidential support when having suicidal thoughts or emotional distress.
In order for this to take effect, 10-digit dialing (area code + telephone number) will be required for any local calls starting Oct. 24, 2021.
Here are the area codes for the following local TTU campus locations:
- 806 Area Code (including the TTU Lubbock, TTUHSC Lubbock, and TTUHSC Amarillo campuses)
- 915 Area Code (including the TTU El Paso and TTUHSC El Paso campuses)
- 830 Area Code (including the TTU Hill Country Highland Lakes, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg campuses)
In the email sent to faculty, staff and students, it is recommended that you immediately start using the 10-digits format for all calls taken in these locations. Calls from work, home or mobile need to be dialed using the 10-digits format. If it is not used, your call will not be completed.
Update all services and equipment that are programmed to make calls and make sure they are using the 10-digit format.
For any questions regarding this information, contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
