Two teams from the lone star state will travel to Lubbock for a Big 12 game with the same 5-3 conference record.
Scarlet and black and burnt orange will be worn in homes across the state to show support to either Texas Tech or the University of Texas.
Noah Waters, a third-year public relations student from New Braunfels, will experience the rivalry firsthand with his sister Hannah Waters, a second-year human biology student at the University of Texas.
“We usually hit each other with the classic ‘horns down’ ‘guns down’ rivalry sayings,” said Waters. “Our rivalry is purely just jokes. We have a good support system within one another.”
While some students experience the school rivalry with only one member of their family, others deal with their entire family supporting the opposite team.
lHailey Drouin, a first-year marketing student from Austin, said she grew up as a fan for the Longhorns before her time in college but now she is now a diehard Red Raiders fan.
“Growing up in Austin I always cheered for UT and my whole family are big UT fans,” explained Drouin. “My mom went to UT so my family cheers for UT over Tech.”
The divided household started well before the anticipation of the basketball game; Drouin said the rivalry had been evident during the football season as well.
“When UT beat Tech in football this season, my parents and brother brought it up a lot,” Drouin said.
Drouin said her family's antics were all in a joking manner. Most families will have their fun with the rivalry but at the end of the day, a game is just a game.
Drouin, like many other students, is hoping to get a ticket to the game. She plans on staying in close contact with her family in Austin during the game to keep up with their family feud.
Sloan Ibañez, a second-year marketing student from Lewisville, has a history when it comes to Longhorn athletics and traditions. Both of Ibañez’s parents and a many of aunts and uncles are UT alumni.
“My father is a diehard Longhorns fan. He is a season ticket holder and is in Austin at football and basketball games very often during their respective seasons,” said Ibañez. “He breathes, eats, and sleeps Longhorns and cries when they lose.”
Although the family takes Longhorn sports very seriously, their second favorite college team is Texas Tech. With Ibañez family’s two favorite teams playing, she said her family will bond over the game no matter what color they’re sporting in the stands.
“My dad is planning on coming to the game and we will definitely be going together,” said Ibañez. “I don’t think any of us ever thought that I’d end up going to Texas Tech but we actually have both really bonded over loving the Raiders and Lubbock, so I know he has a soft spot for Texas Tech.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.