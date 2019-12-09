Times are set for commencement ceremonies for Texas Tech Fall 2019 graduates.
Ceremonies, according to a Tech news release, will take place on Friday and Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena located at 1701 Indiana Ave.
At 2:30 p.m. on Friday, students from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education and College of Visual and Performing Arts will graduate, according to the news release. At 7:30 p.m. the same day, graduate students will graduate.
Chris Snead, vice president of operations and engagement at the Tech Alumni Association, will be the commencement speaker for the Friday ceremonies, according to the news release.
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, students from the College of Engineering, College of Human Sciences, University Programs and wind energy students will graduate, according to the news release. At 1:30 p.m., students from the Rawls College of Business, College of Architecture, College of Media and Communication and College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources will graduate.
Tom Stone, Tech women's soccer team head coach, will be the commencement speaker for the Saturday ceremonies, according to the news release.
For more information about Fall 2019 commencement ceremonies, visit the Tech Commencement website. Live streams of the ceremonies can be viewed on the site as well.
