Enrollment at Texas Tech has experienced an increase during the pandemic, as Fall 2020 total student enrollment reached 40,322.
Total student enrollment increased by 1,580 from Fall 2019, according to the Tech Institutional Research Factbook.
From Fall 2019 to Fall 2020, the undergraduate student population increased from 32,125 to 33,269, the graduate student population 6,213 to 6,635 and the law student population 404 to 418, according to the Factbook.
Enrollment among different Tech colleges also saw changes, according to the Factbook. These college enrollment changes from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020 include:
The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources increased from 2,572 to 2,806.
The College of Architecture increased from 674 to 747.
The College of Arts and Sciences increased from 11,471 to 11,870.
The Rawls College of Business Administration increased from 5,009 to 5,648.
The College of Education increased from 2,261 to 2,376.
The College of Engineering increased from 5,333 to 5,504.
The Graduate School increased from 257 to 291.
The Honors College stayed at 30.
The College of Human Sciences increased from 3,293 to 3,417.
The College of Media and Communication increased from 2,505 to 2,552.
The College of Visual and Performing Arts increased from 1,106 to 1,129.
Other decreased from 3,827 to 3,534.
From last fall, the number of freshmen increased from 7,464 to 7,746, the number of sophomores increased from 6,840 to 7,083, the number of juniors increased from 7,229 to 7,642 and the number of seniors increased from 9,596 to 9,862, according to the Factbook. More information regarding special cases, graduate classifications and law school classifications can be found on the Factbook.
The number of full-time students increased from 32,124 in Fall 2019 to 33,252 in Fall 2020, according to the Factbook. The number of part-time students increased from 6,618 in Fall 2019 to 7,070 in Fall 2020.
The number of male students increased from 19,633 in Fall 2019 to 20,209 in Fall 2020, according to the Factbook. The number of female students increased from 18,992 in Fall 2019 to 19,986 in Fall 2020. The number of genders not reported increased from 117 to 127 from last fall.
Enrollment among different ethnic groups changed as well, according to the Factbook. These changes from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020 include:
American Indian/Alaskan Native enrollment decreased from 139 to 130.
Asian enrollment increased from 1,130 to 1,226.
Black or African American enrollment increased from 2,401 to 2,491.
Hispanic enrollment increased from 10,381 to 10,992.
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander enrollment increased from 23 to 31.
White enrollment increased from 20,727 to 21,458.
Enrollment for those of two or more races increased from 1,307 to 1,495.
Enrollment for unknown ethnicity increased from 296 to 403.
For non-resident international students, enrollment decreased from 2,338 in Fall 2019 to 2,096 in Fall 2020, according to the Factbook. For resident international students, enrollment decreased from 635 in Fall 2019 to 542 in Fall 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.