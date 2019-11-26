The ExxonMobil Corporation has donated its Midland Permian Basin research center to Texas Tech.
The center, according to a Tech news release, will be a hub for research, training and outreach and will help Tech collaborate with oil and gas industry partners throughout the region. It is located at 503 S. Marienfeld St. in Midland.
Access to the center has given researchers the opportunity to study all rock and core samples taken by ExxonMobil during the 20th century, according to the news release. Ninety-one percent of the 2,679 samples in the center were taken from the Permian Basin oil fields.
The center will be directed by Paul Sylvester, Pevehouse chair of Mineral geochemistry and geochronology of sedimentary systems, according to the news release. Sylvester will be assisted by a Geosciences Committee composed of members from the oil and gas industry and the University of Texas Permian Basin, the Colorado School of Mines and the U.S. Geological Survey.
