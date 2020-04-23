The services at financial institutions continue to be in high demand, as people are stuck in tough times and some businesses are wanting to reopen. Certain precautions may need to be taken to banking institutions running smoothly.
Being an essential service, banking has played multiple rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Mauldin, director of the Texas Tech Excellence in Banking Program at the Rawls College of Business, said banks are vital to the economy of the country.
“The government rolled out the first two programs: the PPP, the Payroll Protection Program, and the EIDL, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan,” he said. “The PPP, even though it’s through the Small Business Administration, it was all the banks that delivered that.”
Banks already have pandemic plans and policies to keep services going and to keep people healthy, Mauldin said.
“They take the safety for their employees very seriously, even through all times,” he said. “There are emergency management procedures that have been on the books for years and banks have had pandemic policies.”
Even though no person or institution could fully prepare for this pandemic, Mauldin said banks are just as prepared as anyone could be.
“If you go to some of the banks that had certain groups confined in one room, they have those people move out of the room. They practice social distancing, they sent some people home to work,” he said. “So, they took this very seriously because they understood the impact if they were to get this disease inside the bank, you could just imagine what it would do.”
There are preparations set at banks meant to tackle a variety of situations, Mauldin.
“The banks know the risk of having people contagious and the risk of people getting sick. They deal with this all the time,” he said. “The banks deal with it during flu season year after year, and you cannot afford to have people out, so many of the banks will pay to have their employees inoculated with a flu shot.”
Bud Holmes, Lubbock regional president of Happy State Bank, said the number of staff members at his bank was decreased to avoid unnecessary exposure, and lobby hours were limited.
“From the standpoint of our facilities and our efforts to reduce touch point and contact, that was the first thing we did,” he said.
To overcome certain obstacles, different communication channels were utilized, Holmes said.
There are certain financial transactions that cannot be handled at a drive-thru at a bank and must be handled inside with a teller, Holmes said.
“But what we did as a bank is we looked at the full slate of services that we offer at a teller window and we, quote-on-quote, turned all those services on for drive-up accessibility,” he said.
Fortunately, Holmes said the bank has most of the customers’ email addresses, which were used to get in contact with them about limited lobby hours.
“That’s vital for us because from a digital, electronic means of delivery of our services, we could reach out to our customers electronically or digitally and communicate with them just as effectively as if they were in the lobby or across the desk from us,” he said.
Despite utilizing the drive-thru more, Holmes said it is important for people to minimize cash transactions as much as possible. Whether it be using checks or debit and credit cards, there are multiple alternatives on could rely on.
Even as businesses reopen and aspects of the economy are being restored, Mauldin said certain precautions still will be taken at banks when dealing with money.
“They’re going to maintain their social distancing, many of them will wear masks,” he said. “Already, within the banks, if you ever just examine any currency on how filthy it is, the banks had already had procedures in dealing with the massive amounts of currency by the tellers. They’ll wear rubber gloves; they’ll wash their hands frequently.”
Tyler Young, business development director of the TTCU, their staff’s approach has been focusing on digital services. Some of these services already have been in place before the pandemic began.
“We have seen an uptick in the use of Digital Wallet, so if it’s Apple Pay, if it’s Samsung Pay, tools like that that are available that you can use at most retailers around Lubbock,” he said.
For people who are self-isolating at home, Young said the use of digital services has helped staff to continue to accommodate those people.
“We are just taking it one day at a time,” he said. “We’re accommodating any need that are members have.”
