The weather in Lubbock has been very unstable for the past few weeks. On Jan. 10, after months of drought, a short-lived, high-density snowstorm occurred, catching many Lubbock residents off guard. There was fear that local crops could be heavily damaged due to this unplanned weather event.
Glen Ritchie, chair of Texas Tech's Department of Plant and Soil Science, said that contrary to the fear, most major crops of Lubbock, like cotton or sorghum, will somewhat benefit from the snowstorm after a considerable period of drought.
“It has some substantial benefits, but because it has been so dry, the one storm that we got is not going to be enough to make completely certain that we’ll be able to have a good planting season," Ritchie said. “Regardless, it is certainly going to help.”
Ritchie said that plants tend to consume a lot of water between May and June, and this snowstorm will allow crops to have enough water and moisture to keep growing. Additionally, he said that the two critical times for plants are when you first plant it and when it starts blooming or producing seeds. The latter is now secured thanks to the moisture brought from the snow.
Strong winds were created during the snowstorm. Sanjit Deb, professor of soil physics at Tech, said that it could damage the crops this season, this factor is very crucial for Lubbock lands, where sandy soil is dominant and the weather is usually hot and arid.
“Wind erosion is actually more beneficial for West Texas, since it carries soil particles from other areas to fertilize and improve the quality of our sandy dry soils,” Deb said.
The snow brought not only moisture and wind but also nutrients like nitrogen, which could be useful for the crops for the next season, Deb said.
“The snowstorm had an immediate impact on the plants, more negative than positive, but in the long run, it will have a positive effect on the land and crops from the upcoming planting seasons,” Deb said.
Considering how a sudden weather phenomenon can have a detrimental effect on crops, preparing beforehand for possible scenarios can be important. Haydee Laza, assistant professor in plant physiology at Tech said that there are some things that can be done to protect crops from severe weather conditions.
“Other than covering up your crops to prevent damage from wind and snow, you should have a plan B to have some winter crop seeds stored in advance,” Laza said. “These seeds will come in handy when you need something that can withstand the changing weather while growing fast and giving a decent profit.”
All three professors said farmers and planters are advised to check the weather forecasts daily and prepare themselves and their crops should there be another event similar to the past snowstorm happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.