Final exam week can be a rush for students. It feels like there is a lot going on at once, and sometimes it might make students fall off track and fail to keep up with everything. With a good plan on how to study for exams and handle finals week, however, it is a lot easier to make sure students are in check before the semester ends.
The best study tip for final exams is to become fully aware and ready for it to happen. Patrick Bohn, director at the Learning Center of Texas Tech, said students should get a good grasp of when their final exams will be available to get their learning plans ready.
“Some students tend to wait till the last minute to check, and in some cases, they don’t realize that their exam schedule is different from their usual class time or has been changed,” Bohn said. “When you enroll in a class at the beginning of the semester, the syllabus should usually tell you when the proposed finals are for the course. However, the university designates the exam time, and sometimes the professors deviate from that to set up the schedule, so it is better for students to get a hold of this information.”
In addition, giving the exam information a check can also tell students what type of exam the finals could be. Bohn said preparation for an exam can vary depending on the exam type, whether it is an essay or a multiple-choice question list.
“Sometimes the professors will give you previous exams from past terms as study guides, or you can check in with them during office hours to understand better how the exam will be constructed,” Bohn said. “Knowing how an exam is structured will make sure that you don’t come in unprepared and get confused over the format. You do not want to show up to an essay exam after preparing for a multiple-choice test.”
Time management also plays a crucial role. Making sure other work will not interfere with studying is one good way to prepare for the exam better, Bohn said. Set out some time to study the material and other time to relax and entertain, this would be more beneficial than having all of them at once.
“The worst thing you can do for any test, finals included, is to be completely unprepared for it,” Bohn said. “It takes only a few minutes for the student to sit down and schedule out their finals week, rather than just waking up one day and do it without a plan. The better the plan, the more chance of success.”
Making good use of Tech’s available resources is another thing that is important. Michelle Kiser, senior director at Tech Learning Center, said this is one of the things that many students fail to do, and it is the reason that hinders their performance in exams.
“There are a lot of assistance from the library, training from the Career Center and tutoring sessions here at the Learning Center. They come in both physical and virtual forms to help assist students in the best way possible academically,” Kiser said. “All of these are available to them, and yet some students did not make good use of them or did not use them at all.”
By utilizing these resources, learning and preparing for exams can be a lot easier, because the assistance can help a lot with lessening the stress while studying for exam periods, said Kiser.
“Some students can stress out a lot during exams, and you can only study well if you can manage to relief or remove the stress,” Kiser said. “Knowing where to seek assistance is one way to do that.”
After everything is settled and a student has free time to review exam materials, noting it down in a memorable manner should help with memorizing for exams. In most cases, when the exam is in a multiple-choice or true-false selection format, it is easy to create flashcard-like materials that can help with memorizing items. Victoria Gotwald, lead advisor at the Learning Center, said it is easier to memorize it by pair than reading it off a list of studying materials.
“Learning is more about what you do outside of the classroom,” Gotwald said. “You listen and take notes in class, but these notes will only be useful if you review it outside of the classroom. Sorting your notes out to better help you with studying is a good way to memorize it.”
It can sometimes be dry to remember items and categories to fill into a test, and sometimes motivation can get in the way of studies. In this case, Gotwald said students should find some way that can help them feel more motivated when learning.
“Don’t force yourself to learn it: try to make it more fun for you,” Gotwald said, “call some friends and make a Kahoot, do mix and match pairs, do anything so that it doesn’t feel like you are trying to force the information in. Cramming is never a good thing and so is studying without motivation.”
Final exams are important, but it does not make it all that different from other exams, so students should not panic on whether they have studied enough or not. Highlighting important notes or writing down the crucial parts again in a sticky note can still be proved useful for when extra assurance is needed, Gotwald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.