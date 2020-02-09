While dealing with classwork and social lives, students may find themselves too busy to consider what comes after college, but several experts suggest that the process of finding a post-graduation job should start sooner, rather than later.
Feruzan Irani Williams, professor of management at the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business, said she suggests students start searching for jobs prior to their final semesters in college, as capstone classes paired with job hunts can be strenuous.
“Well, my suggestion to students is if you want to start looking for your job, for example, if you’re graduating in May, you want to start sometime in the fall looking for your job,” Williams said.
The first step for students looking for a post-graduation job is to visit the various job fairs Tech hosts, Williams said. By attending job fairs, students can learn what skills and experience companies look for in graduates.
“So, you have job fairs that are coming up. If your plan is to graduate in May, you start going to your job fairs and start talking to people in fall,” Williams said. “Now, some companies will tell you ‘We’re only looking for December grads. Come back and talk to us in spring.’ But I’ve had students that have accepted offers in fall, and they’re not graduating until May, which then makes for an awesome last semester because you have a job.”
A common error that Williams said she sees her students struggle with is that many will wait until their last semester of college to begin their job search, which can cause frustration when the process does not progress as quickly as students hope.
“If you have not done that and so basically two semesters out, you definitely want to start looking as soon as possible on day one of your last semester. You don’t want to wait until after you graduate,” Williams said. “The goal, and not everybody achieves that I get that, but the goal should be to graduate to walk in that ceremony with a job in hand.”
Jerry Stevens, professor of management at the Rawls College of Business, said he suggests the local job fairs as a good launching point for building a resume and figuring out what interviews could entail.
“You need to start the beginning of your junior year,” Stevens said, “you need to start attending the different job fairs that are available for your particular major, the engineering job fair is great, the Rawls College Job Fair is an excellent opportunity.”
While interviewing with employers may be stressful, Stevens said it is better to prepare early when there is still time to improve, rather than having students go into interviews in their senior years ill-prepared, which can lead to disaster.
“Go to the job fair, visit with the different companies, put your resume together,” Stevens said. “The different career management centers that are around campus will also help you in those areas. You may have to buy a suit for the first time to look presentable. But the real important thing is you need to learn how to talk with these recruiters, and you need to start getting some interviews.”
Stevens said the questions employers ask can be some of the most stressful parts of a job search, and practice is the easiest way to successfully handle these questions when they arise.
“It starts the process of you getting familiar with the interview,” Stevens said. “(You will learn) what happens in the interview. You’ll learn the questions they normally ask so you can develop an answer for those questions.”
Getting started early can help mitigate any issues, Stevens said, because once senior year starts, the intensity and pressure to find a job only increase.
“When you get to be a senior, now this is where the rubber meets the road,” Stevens said. “If you’ve had some experience in interviewing, now you select the companies you want to interview with and try to get an interview with those companies, and then interview.”
Once a student fully commits to finding a job for post-graduation, Williams said the time commitment is more than people realize due to the amount of applications and effort that must be put into each application.
“Looking for a job is a full-time job,” Williams said. “It takes a lot of dedication, and you’re going to get out of it what you’re willing to put into it, and sometimes that requires cold calls, sometimes that requires reaching out by going to job fairs, reaching out to your networks, whatever it is you need to do. You’re going to get out of it what you put into it. There’s very few rare things or rare situations in which somebody just gets lucky, right time, right place.”
Williams said each cover letter and resume should be customized to ensure that both relate to the job the application is for.
“Most people that come up with a really good job put a lot of effort into looking for that job by doing stuff, like for example, your resume needs to be customized to every job you apply for. You do not want to submit a generic resume to every job,” Williams said.
When drafting a cover letter, Williams said using keywords is an important step because many employers use keywords to sort through a backlog of applications.
“You don’t want to have a generic cover letter. In your cover letter, you need to tell that employer a story. I mean, not a 10-page story or one paragraph, but a story that says, ‘This is what you’re looking for in your job description. This is exactly what I have,’” Williams said.
When looking through job requirements, Williams said many of the requirements may seem daunting but to not let that dissuade one from submitting an application.
“A lot of times, when I’m talking to my male students, they’ll apply for jobs they may be minimally qualified for, but they’ll apply,” Williams said. “Right? Females on the other hand tend to say, ‘Well, I don’t have this thing that they’re looking for. I’m not gonna bother,’ and my advice to them is ‘If you don’t ask, the answer’s no.’”
When looking for a job, it may be a time-consuming and strenuous process, but regardless of how quickly or slowly the search progresses, continuing to hunt for the right job is the best way to leave college with a job.
“So, again, your resume and your cover letter must be customized. It takes a lot of time and effort to do that, especially if you’re applying for 10 jobs a week, you’re doing 10 cover letters and resumes per week, so you’ve got to give yourself time,” Williams said. “If you start in fall, you get into the hang of it, you’re done. If you start at the beginning of spring and by May you might have something going. If you start in summer, it’s going to be mid-fall to the end of fall before you have a job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.