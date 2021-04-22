As the semester draws to a close, students may feel a lack of motivation about school, work and general day to day life. This is usually called student burnout; it can cause more than demotivation, but there are ways to prevent student burnout.
Esmeralda Aguilera is a junior psychology major from El Paso. Aguilera is a peer educator and student assistant with RISE, she explained what student burnout is and some side effects.
“Student burnout is feeling stressed out mentally, emotionally and physically,” Aguilera said. “You can see burnout in multiple aspects of your life including academics. Classes that you used to enjoy are not as interesting to you anymore because it all just seems to be work after work after work. It is hard finding enjoyment in work, but student burnout can cause physical stress as well.”
Students can feel physical stress in their shoulders from burnout, Aguilera said. Additionally, burnout can cause sleeping problems and students can end up feeling sad, isolated and alone.
Aguilera said there are ways to combat this stress. A student should be mindful to check in on themselves to see how their day is going. Student burnout this semester can also be feeling worse because of no spring break.
“Students are typically used to getting a spring break,” Aguilera said. “It has been nonstop, and it can be very hard right now with classes being online with Zoom. We're on a screen for hours at a time, and it can be stressful on our eyes.”
Aguilera said trying to avoid a pile up of work will help with student burnout as well. A solution to this would be to have two calendars for two different purposes. One would be for school and all school activities, such as clubs, and the other calendar would be for work and activities outside of school.
Greg Johnston, senior staff member at the Student Counseling Center at Texas Tech, explained how the symptoms of burnout are similar to other psychiatric disorders.
“We can have symptoms that are similar to anxiety or depression,” Johnston said. “A lack of finding joy in the things that we typically like to do.”
Johnston said that having a good overall health and wellness lifestyle is beneficial to dealing with student burnout. Having healthy nutrition, eating whole foods and the proper number of micronutrients. When a student is not eating nutrition dense foods the student can feel hungry and less patient as well.
One large factor that could cause student burnout is not getting enough sleep, Johnston said.
“Typically, a college student should sleep about seven to eight hours,” Johnston said. “That time is critically important because it restores us emotionally, physically and mentally.”
When a student is studying for a test, the information is processed in a long-term memory bank, but that can only be processed correctly with proper sleep, Johnston said.
Students should also try to do physical activity, which does not necessarily mean going to the Rec center, Johnston said.
“Moving your body is essential,” Johnston said. “Because when you move your body, we produce chemicals that erase neurotoxins that we naturally produce that cause stress in our lives.”
Johnston said that setting boundaries can help students remain emotionally healthy as well. Trying to take care of oneself and setting those boundaries are important that way a student can fully be there in all other aspects of their life.
“Oftentimes what I find is, people who are experiencing burnout have a difficult time setting boundaries,” Johnston said. “If you have too much on your emotional and physical plates, overtime you're going to experience burnout.”
Felix Rigole is a freshman mechanical engineering major from Fort Worth. Rigole expressed his feelings towards student burnout.
“I am definitely feeling student burnout this semester,” Rigole said. “I'm in a low state of mental health, and I have a lack of motivation to go to school or to go to social events with my friends.”
