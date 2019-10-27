Texas Tech students, faculty and staff participate in Halloween festivities every year by dressing up in an assortment of costumes.
Inexpensive and creative outfits can be made or bought from online or department stores, but some costumes can convey the wrong message and have serious consequences.
Carol Sumner, chief diversity officer and vice president of the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said it is important for one to enjoy the traditions of other cultures in a respectful way.
“You can celebrate [another tradition or culture], but there is a recognition that we don’t do it in a characterization that anybody’s identity is something that you can wear,” Sumner said.
Being mindful when choosing a costume is especially important because people sometimes wear distasteful clothing without anticipating its negative effects, Elizabeth Massengale, managing director and assistant dean of students, said. Some people dress up to celebrate Halloween with many different goals in mind while some do not celebrate the holiday.
“It’s not just about you anymore,” she said in reference to the Texas Tech Statement of Ethical Principles, Operating Procedure 32.01. “It’s about you being part of something bigger and greater that goes well beyond that three hours in a costume. It’s like your entire life, and the public will hold you accountable, your peers will hold you accountable, people that you didn’t know will hold you accountable, the community at large will hold you accountable.”
Students who disregard Tech’s ethical policies are sent to Tech’s office of student conduct where the student’s situation will be reviewed to determine if a warning or more intense consequences are necessary, Massengale said.
Examples of discriminatory harassment occurring include when a hostile environment is created, when one interrupts another’s learning or learning opportunities or when one is relentless or affecting a group of people, according to Tech’s code of student conduct.
“It depends on the situation - somebody maybe who just wears an offensive costume, that might be more of an educational conversation,” Massengale said. “But if somebody is doing something illegal or a violation of a university policy wearing an offensive costume, there’s different levels of severity in that section.”
When choosing a costume, Massengale said one has to consider how people may perceive that costume.
“I think you see it on the news all the time,” Massengale said. “People make bad choices, and they dress up as something, maybe not with the intent of making something seem threatening or obscene or discriminatory or harassing somebody but thinking maybe it’s funny. And then it just goes very wrong because people are offended by it.”
It would also be helpful for students to consider themselves, their peers and their community before going out to celebrate Halloween, Massengale said. Students should think about how what one does today can impact one’s life indefinitely.
Kate Smitherman, a junior communication studies major from Carrollton, said students should be sensitive to the lives of others and consider how they would feel if their culture was being portrayed as something one can choose to be at any given moment.
“I think it’s important to not see another culture, another experience that you haven’t lived as a costume,” Smitherman said. “I think being able to put on a costume and take it off completely ignores the different types of oppressions that those cultures go through.”
