With the Internet being prominent in most people's lives and the growth of large tech companies, trying to get one's personal data has become an issue over the years.
“A lot of times these companies will sell your personal information to other companies so that they can solicit you for sales,” John Thomas, managing director of for Texas Tech IT Technology Support, said.
Thomas said certain companies can use one's data can take advantage of people by marketing things they are more likely to click on in the future.
Large mainstream companies are not the only ones vying for data, Thomas said.
“Your information could be sold on the dark web, so that criminal companies could target you for trying to steal your credentials or target you for phishing scams,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the best way to protect one's data is not provide permission to certain information. People should read the Terms and Conditions, or at least the section, regarding giving up data to a site.
Another way people can protect their data is through the use of a virtual private network, Scott Hall, managing director of the Tech IT Help Central, said. VPNs masks people's IP addresses, which are essentially one's online name tag, by passing through a server hosted by the VPN provider. This can prevent advertisers on Facebook and YouTube from targeting consumers directly.
“VPNs can sometimes provide a false sense of security,” said Hall
VPNs can protect against targeted ad and IP address monitoring, Hall said, but it can’t protect places where one is signed in and have one's name connected to it.
