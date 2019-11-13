Even though the holidays are a fun time of year for most people, saving money for the festivities may be a major stressor. Planning one’s finances weeks before the holidays may help avoid this issue.
Kaplan Sanders, financial coaches lead for Texas Tech’s Red to Black program, said there are two ways of viewing a holiday budget, and one’s mindset may dictate how well one manages money. He said one way of viewing a budget is as a tool to figure out how to delegate limited resources in daily life, while the other way of looking at it is as having a spending plan.
“The idea behind a spending plan is, ‘Let’s start at what your goals are. What do you actually take value out of financially?’” Sanders said. “From there, we are going to look at limited resources, but we’re going to start with what you care about.”
Apps and websites, such as mint.com, help students track where their money is going, Sanders said, and allow one to create a budget with weekly reports. This can be especially helpful during the holidays when money is constantly changing ownership.
“I would recommend starting with your goals and then going to an app like this, and it will just go ahead and categorize (transactions) for you, and it’ll send you email notifications that say ‘Hey, you’re about to hit this budget, hey you’re exceeding this, you went over on this month,’” he said regarding the free app.
Budgets need to be updated regularly, especially during the holiday season, and Sanders said how often one reviews their budget depends on the type of person one is.
“There are some people that need to be looking every day because they do a lot of impulse buys, and I think they know themselves well enough that they could self-identify, but I’d say a couple of times a week at least, just check in to see how you’re doing,” he said.
Even though maintaining a budget can be valuable, Sanders said students should not worry if they deviate from their spending plans.
“The point of a budget isn’t to feel bad if you don’t succeed at making every single goal that you had,” he said. “The point of the budget is just to keep you aware of where your money is going and to help you go, ‘Oh, I don’t actually care about that.’”
Students may start saving for the holidays as soon as possible to reduce stress, Sanders said. One can do simple math to calculate how much he or she needs to earn and save in the weeks leading up to the holidays in order to purchase gifts and other goods.
“If you say, ‘I’m going to spend this much on gifts,’ then you can actually calculate how much you have to save per paycheck to get there,” Sanders said regarding how people can plan their spending for the holidays. “You make X number of dollars every week. You want to save a certain amount of money for gifts, divided by the six weeks you’re going to work, and that’s how much you need to save each week.”
About 80 percent of Americans report suffering from financial stress during the holidays, according to a study by the American Psychological Association.
To help avoid this financial stress, Sanders said students can offer gifts that cost little to no money.
“Think about the things that have mattered the most to you,” he said. “A lot of it is spending time together with people, trying to create experiences with people. That creates a lot more value than things. Things get broken and thrown away; experiences get remembered.”
Mark Evers, a certified financial planner and financial educators lead, said he starts budgeting and planning what gifts to buy for the holidays over the summer when holiday goods are on sale. He said paying attention to the interests of whomever one is buying gifts for is important to consider.
“You’ve got to be careful. Make sure the gift you buy somebody is really going to be important to them,” Evers said regarding other considerations. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money. People actually like things that are important to them; you have to understand the individual, so it takes more time than it takes money to buy a good gift for somebody.”
Planning for gifts ahead of time increases one’s odds of getting the item off-season when it is cheaper, Evers said. But one needs to be wary of holiday sales, such as Black Friday, which was named so because it is the day retailers go from being unprofitable and in the red to being profitable, or in the black.
“A lot of times, prices may look cheaper, but they might actually be more than they were well before the holiday season,” he said.
Students who want to contribute to charities may do so in many ways, Evers said. Students should be aware of generous yet fiscally practical opportunities.
“You don’t necessarily have to give monetarily,” he said. “You can go give time and effort and help the community that way as well.”
Fugang Deng, a junior computer science major from Guang Zhou, China, said he starts planning for the holidays about a semester beforehand and spends about $100 a year on gifts. He said he does not typically feel a need to utilize a budget.
“I mean, depending on how much it costs - if it costs a lot, yeah, I would definitely consider making a budget first,” he said.
