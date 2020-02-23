Depending on where a student is from, water in Lubbock may have an interesting appearance or flavor. Although, one may not realize the regulations that are put in place for the city.
Director of Water Utilities for the City of Lubbock Aubrey Spear said students may choose to drink bottled water due to its flavor or convenience. But, whereas the water supply in Lubbock is consistently filtered and monitored, water bottle manufacturers are not expected to be responsible for the same set of regulations.
“There’s not regulations to bottled water like there is to the city,” he said. “We’re highly regulated, we have a lot of, there’s very high expectations on us, meeting criteria for it being safe for everyone to drink. Bottled water really doesn’t have the regulations.”
For example, Spear said the city water supply includes a chlorine residual, while most bottled waters have no such additive.
Chlorine residual is a low-level amount of chlorine present in some water that acts to prevent unwanted microbial contamination after the water has been treated, according to a technical datasheet provided by ALS Environmental, an analytical services company.
“So, if you leave [unregulated, bottled water] out on the counter for very long, it’s going to start growing bacteria very quickly,” Spear said, “whereas our water, if you leave a glass of our water out it’s OK because it has chlorine residual in it.”
Bottled water may be processed, though he said this typically involves stripping the water of its minerals, thus changing its taste.
“And a lot of the times the bottled water, it’ll show you at the bottom that it was taken from somebody’s water system,” Spear said. “What they do is, they’ll take it from a water system and then they’ll run it through reverse osmosis, so they can get rid of the minerals, and then it doesn’t have the flavor to it.”
Bottled and city water may not be treated the same way, and Spear said they also differ in cost.
“The interesting thing is, bottled water is probably a dollar for, I don’t know how many ounces that is, six, eight ounces? Something like that — it’d cost a buck,” he said. “Well, that means four of those little bottled waters would be the cost of a thousand gallons of our water.”
The water in Lubbock is considered hard, which Spear said is due to the amount of minerals in the water.
Over time, he said a buildup of some minerals, such as calcium carbonate, may cause an unpleasing sight, although it is not dangerous.
“(People) sometimes don’t like it,” he said, “and over several years, you may see that it can be a little tough on dishwashers and water heaters and things like that, so some people like to put in your water softeners, which takes out some of the minerals.”
When making water safe for everyday use, Spear said the water department may use two types of water system disinfection that are standard in the United States and has been focusing on the use of monochloramine.
“That’s the most important part of the treatment process,” he said, “is making sure that we’re killing the bacteria, viruses, things like that in the system.”
Spear said the appearance of water is also an important consideration.
“The surface water treatment,” he said, “a lot of it is more aesthetics because you’re trying to drop out all of the particles because people, even though it may be safe to drink, people just don’t like to see things floating in their water.”
Water may have a cloudy appearance due to an introduction of air into the line, something Spear said rarely occurs and dissipates quickly when it does happen.
“Most of the times, the cloudiness is coming from air,” he said. “It’s air and oxygen — it gets into the water, your water line, and if you’ll set it out on your counter for just a few seconds, you’ll notice that it disappears because the oxygen’s gonna come out of the water.”
More information on city water can be found on the City of Lubbock Water Department website.
Matt Roe, assistant vice president for Environmental Health and Safety at Texas Tech, said almost all the water used at Tech comes from the City of Lubbock.
“The city treats it,” he said. “So, it’s delivered through pipes to the campus through water mains that run under the roads and things like that, and that is delivered to the dorms, buildings and everywhere that has a distribution system.”
Tech ensures water that does not come from the city is monitored regularly, Roe said.
“Now, we do maintain several public water systems that aren’t on campus but that are on satellite campuses. Like, Junction is one, New Deal Farm is another, and then we have another one at the Equestrian Center, Texas Tech Equestrian Center, and they run off of well water, and we do maintain those,” he said. “We make sure that they’re chlorinated, we test them on a regular basis for lead and copper and all those things.”
One may want to be cautious when dealing with potential contaminants such as general litter, dog feces, gasoline, fertilizers and pesticides, because Roe said these are harmful when mixed into the water supply.
“A lot of the drinking water, for instance from Lubbock, comes from wells, but also comes from surface water, like Lake Alan Henry and some other places,” he said. “So obviously, protecting those watersheds that lead to that drinking water source, the surface drinking water source, that would be a very vital environmental rule.”
Tap water on campus is safe to consume, but students may want to filter their own water.
Nicholaus Peel, a junior wind energy student, said he uses a Brita Water Filter as his primary source of drinking water, but feels comfortable drinking from the tap as well.
“If I run out of Brita water I just drink tap water instead of waiting,” he said, “and then I fill up and then put it back in the fridge.”
Peel also said he thinks tap water tastes better in Lubbock than it does in his hometown of Houston.
“Here it’s kind of good — it tastes kind of cleaner here than it does in Houston,” he said, “because Houston’s tastes more like, you know, saltier.”
