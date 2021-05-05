As the semester draws closer to an end, students may find themselves looking over the COVID-19 vaccine options to help keep themselves safe, should they plan for any summer break travels. With how the coronavirus is continuing its spread in more infectious variants, it can be crucial to have this planned before the break starts, if students have not already done it.
Starting May 1, Lubbock’s vaccine clinic at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will no longer be available to the public. These will instead be replaced by pop-up clinics that will happen around town to better accommodate people with their vaccination plans, said director of Public Health Katherine Wells.
“Early on, we had more people than vaccine, but now we have more vaccine to distribute for everyone,” Wells said. “The vaccine supply in Lubbock is sufficient, and we will get them out to make sure all citizens get their shot.”
It is also noted that pharmacies by CVS or United Supermarkets, for example, will also be distributing COVID-19 vaccines by appointment or through pop-up clinics. Wells said people should also consider getting their vaccines there if it is more convenient for them.
“It doesn’t matter where people took the vaccine: as long as it is effective, they should receive it as soon as possible,” Wells said.
For Texas Tech students, one option available for them to take the vaccine would be the vaccination clinics hosted by Tech and United Supermarkets, which is currently happening at the Student Union atrium and the United Supermarkets Arena. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed there, and students can quickly get their vaccination status in check for their upcoming summer break, said Meredith Imes, Tech’s COVID-19 coordinator.
“It’s a really good opportunity for people before they leave campus to get the vaccine, as they will feel more safe to schedule their plans for the summer,” Imes said.
Regarding the concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on hold for examination after cases of blood clots, while this problem does exist, it was ruled by FDA that the benefits in this case outweighs any potential problems. Dr. Ron Cook, Lubbock public health authority, said it is still a good vaccine, and if people want to take it, they should get it.
“People really like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s a one-dose, but there has been hesitancy after the news came out,” Cook said. “I would say that people should not feel hesitant about it and should get any vaccine that are available to them: if they cannot get the one-dose, they can take the Pfizer or Moderna instead.”
When asked about whether students can travel after taking the first shot in a two-dose vaccine schedule, Cook said it is better for them to travel after they receive their second dose within six weeks of the first one to better protect themselves from any potential problems.
“They should also stick with the same manufacturer for their two shots: if the first shot was Moderna, they should get the same vaccine for their second and not Pfizer or J&J,” Cook said. “Since we are worried about variants and mutations that are coming out because it continues to replicate, let me just encourage our younger population to get the vaccine and prevent the virus from spreading further to our community.”
