Sexual assault can have numerous effects on a person, including harm to a person’s mental health. There are numerous behavioral effects that occur from sexual assault as well.
Greg Johnston, senior staff member at the Student Counseling Center at Texas Tech, said he considers himself to be a trauma therapist, and he shared what the psychological effects that this type of trauma can have on a person.
“You can have any range of reactions to a sexual assault,” Johnston said. “The problems I see the most are post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD. This includes disassociation, hyperarousal, feelings of isolation and not feeling safe in your environment.”
Dissociation is a person disconnecting from reality, Johnston said. It is similar to how someone could be driving for five minutes and the person zones out and does not realize that it has been five minutes. Dissociation is the brain’s way of protecting a person to what is perceived to be a dangerous situation.
If a person who has experienced sexual assault is dealing with a more stressful situation in the present, it can often trigger similar emotions that were experienced during sexual assault in the past, Johnston said. It can be that “fight or flight” response, or a person’s survival instinct can kick in as well.
“Negative beliefs about ourselves can occur,” Johnston said. “Saying something like, ‘If I made a different choice things could have been different’ and other negative beliefs such as feeling unworthy of life or love.”
Johnston said that trauma is different for every person. Trauma can last entire lifetimes and sometimes trauma can get confused with remembering an experience.
“If I asked you what you ate for lunch last week you may say you had lunch with a friend and you had a good time,” Johnston said. “You remember eating lunch, but you aren’t reliving that experience. Trauma has the way of causing us to relive those experiences over and over again which is obviously distressing,” Johnston said.
If trauma goes untreated, those traumatic experiences can last for years, Johnston said.
There is a type of therapy done by the counseling center called EMDR which stands for Eye Movement, Desensitization and Reprocessing. It helps the brain heal from an event that felt overwhelming. This includes sexual assault, but it also includes relationship trauma as well.
Esmeralda Aguilera, a junior psychology major from El Paso, is a peer educator and student assistant with RISE, and she discussed some signs a person can look for if they believe their friend has been assaulted.
“There are definitely some red flags that can be similar to depression, anxiety and things like that,” Aguilera said. “Pulling away from friendships and isolating yourself, talking to your friends less, not going out much anymore and maybe not doing the things that you love.”
If an individual’s friend is acting less like themselves, that person should go and ask their friend what is wrong and if anything happened, Aguilera said. Additionally, there are signs to look for in a person’s relationship that should be looked out for because it could lead to something worse.
“Some unhealthy signs in a relationship include, jealousy, your partner belittling you, making you feel bad about yourself, trying to hold power over you and having really extreme feelings,” Aguilera said. “If you have a friend and they are in a relationship and you notice your friend’s partner is having insanely extreme feelings for them, you should check in and ask if it is a healthy relationship.”
Aguilera said the biggest sign to look for when dealing with sexual assault or an unhealthy relationship, would be if that friend is acting differently socially.
Mathew Mahomey is a junior English major from Fort Worth and shared his thoughts on sexual assault and the resources that are provided by Tech.
“Sexual assault is bad,” Mahomey said, “but I think that Tech provides good resources for students to take legal action if they so please to.”
