Following Pfizer’s announcement that a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine could be in the future, some may be wondering why it is needed.
“There’s nothing definite yet about having a booster for the Pfizer or Moderna, but it’s likely that they’ll be some type of annual vaccination,” Said Dr. Steven Berk, an Infectious Disease physician and dean of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Some people have been vaccinated now for six months, what is unknown is whether the antibodies are still around, Berk said. There is not enough data yet to know for sure whether a booster shot will be needed for the COVID-19 vaccine, but Pfizer and Moderna are anticipating the need for the booster.
There are two primary reasons a booster will be needed, Berk said. First, over time, a person may lose the antibodies for the coronavirus.
“The T-Cells will still remember the coronavirus, but the antibodies may well diminish,” Berk said.
Second, because the virus is mutating, there is a chance the vaccine will not make antibodies for that mutation, Berk said.
“It’s mutating all the tie, so maybe come fall we might need a booster shot,” said Dr. Ron Cook, chief health officer at the Tech Health Sciences Center.
Studies are being done to monitor the vaccine as well, as monitor the vaccines effectiveness against COVID-19 variants, Cook said.
A booster may be needed before a full year has passed, Berk said, but it will be a few months before it can be known for sure.
“Hopefully, people won’t refuse to be vaccinated when they find out that they need a vaccination every year,” Berk said. “That would be a big problem.”
