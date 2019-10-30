Halloween is an exciting time of year; people often eat candy and have a drink to celebrate the spooky season. However, people may need to be aware of what they put into their bodies.
An influx of candy often tends to enter one’s diet when October begins.
“It’s calorie dense without being nutrient dense,” Allison Childress, assistant professor in the Texas Tech Nutritional Sciences department and the chief clinical dietitian at the Nutrition and Metabolic Health Institute, said.
Candy usually does not contain healthy fats, protein or vitamins and minerals, Childress said. Candy also is highly palatable, which causes people to eat more pieces than is recommended for a person.
“It tastes really good, so we eat a lot of it, and we tend to overeat it because it tastes so good,” Childress said. “Overeating any food is dangerous.”
Mindy Diller, unit manager for Tech Hospitality Services and the dietician, said high-carbohydrate intake can increase one’s blood sugar, increase one’s heart rate and can add to weight gain when consumed over a long period of time.
“With consuming too much candy, we have to really look at the macronutrients of candy and typically that’s high-carbs from sugar, from, you know, wheat or other carbohydrate content,” she said.
Chocolate candies, such as Reese’s or Snickers, often have more calories compared to simple sugar candies, such as Gummy Bears, Diller said. Tootsie Rolls are a low-calorie candy she said she recommends.
Using the serving size printed on candy packages is a good way to moderate how much one consumes, Diller said.
“But, just having excessive amounts of candy on Halloween, there’s just nothing to me that’s really all that wrong with that,” Diller said. “You know, it’s a holiday, we go big and then we get back on track.”
In addition, people can run into dental problems from constantly consuming sugar both before and after Halloween, Mary Murimi, another professor in the Nutritional Sciences department, said.
“When you eat candy, that sugar remains in your gums and in between the teeth,” Murimi said. “It turns that food into acid and causes a cavity. Of course, you can override that by brushing your teeth.”
People also need to be aware of food allergies and intolerances different candies may affect, such as nut allergies or lactose intolerance, Childress said.
With the excitement and celebration of Halloween, alcohol is also commonly consumed around this time of year.
“If you are going to be drinking alcohol, obviously we want to make it as safe as possible,” Childress said.
People should eat a proper meal during the day before a night of drinking, Childress said.
“When we drink alcohol on an empty stomach, not only does it have the chance to make us sicker faster, but it interrupts a lot of our body processes,” Childress said regarding other effects. “We can end up with some low blood sugar, some hypoglycemia issues that can cause even more symptoms on top of being intoxicated.”
In addition, people should be aware of where their drink is coming from and what exactly it contains, Childress said. Mixers, such as Trash Can Punch, can have additives that go into the territory of more serious drugs, such as ecstasy and MDMA.
“If you are drinking something, keeping it in your possession at all times is really important as far as safety goes,” Childress said.
If unsure if a drink has more than alcohol, one should look for signs that they are becoming intoxicated at a faster rate than usual or are feeling a different type of intoxication, Childress said.
“Alcohol should give more of a relaxing feel,” Childress said. “You might be feeling a little more euphoria and less relaxation.”
Alcohol can lower people’s inhibitions, allowing them to make unusual and often dangerous decisions, Murimi said.
People should plan to have a ride home when drinking, Murimi said. Drunk driving is always a concern, and precautions should be prepared to avoid it.
“The death in not just for the one who is drinking and driving,” Murimi said, “but the one they hit or the one who is riding.”
