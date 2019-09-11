For most college students, the goal is to achieve a 4.0 grade point average, but students may not realize the value this perfect GPA has in the real world.
A typical college student has four years to make the most of their education and get the best GPA possible before entering the workforce.
Tristen Davis, a senior kinesiology major, said he did not know how much his GPA affects him after college. He said he knows GPA is important for getting into graduate school, but in the job marketplace, the importance of his grades is unclear to him.
Regarding if GPAs impact an employer’s perception of a person during a job interview, companies may have different hiring philosophies.
“It really depends on the industry,” Jay Killough, managing director at the Tech University Career Center, said.
Fields that require technical degrees notice the GPA in the interview process more than other fields, Killough said.
“Even then, it’s not always the 4.0s that get the job or acceptance, it might be the 3.0s with the work experience that get it,” he said.
Those with decent GPAs, such as 3.0 to 3.5, and work experience are applicants Killough said will have a competitive edge over the 4.0 with no job.
“Because I have been in the professional world for 20 years, and no one has ever asked me about my GPA,” Killough said.
A student’s GPA might not follow them throughout their whole career, Killough said. This might be a blessing for the graduate with a lower GPA, and not good news for those with a 4.0 GPA and no work experience.
Knowing the actual weight of a GPA in the workforce may impact how a student acts while they are in college. The GPA goal a student sets may be beneficial in prioritizing other academic goals in college.
Going to the Career Center, which is located in the Wiggins Complex located at 3211 18th St., for advising is important, Killough said, because the center’s advisers can help students prioritize their goals in college.
In addition to career advice, students may also utilize campus resources to improve one’s performance in the class to improve a GPA.
The Learning Center, located in Drane Hall Room 164, provides Tech students peer-to-peer tutoring to help students reach their academic goals.
“The idea is for students to have an opportunity outside of the classroom to work with another peer who has taken that class and understands your situation as kind of a supplement to class,” Patrick Bohn, associate director of Support Operations for Academic Retention at Tech, said.
In addition to the Learning Center opportunities, Bohn said SOAR provides Supplemental Instruction, which are review sessions aimed at helping students get better at a course.
Whether it be the Learning Center or the University Career Center, Tech students have a variety of resources that could help them get a competitive edge when looking for a job.
For more information, contact the UCC at 806-742-2210 or the Learning Center at 806-742-3664.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.