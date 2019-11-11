The Texas Tech Office of Research and Innovation announced the appointment of Eric Hequet, Paul Whitfield Horn Professor in the Tech Department of Plant and Soil Science, as a new faculty fellow.
Hequet, who is affiliated with the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute, will collaborate with Tech faculty to develop multidisciplinary research projects, according to a letter from Joseph Heppert, vice president of the Tech Office of Research and Innovation.
Hequet will work to secure research funding for the Institute of Genomics for Crop Abiotic Stress Tolerance, according to the letter. He will assist researchers and faculty in all colleges in the invention disclosure process.
In addition, Hequet will help develop the Fiber and Biopolymer Research Institute by determining the alliances of different agencies including federal and state, industry and granting agencies.
