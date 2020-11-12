Dickson Varner, a world-renowned equine reproduction expert, will serve as a professor of theriogenology for the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.
With over 500 manuscripts, research abstracts and textbook chapters relating to horse reproduction, Varner has gained world recognition for his expertise, according to a Tech news release.
Varner has traveled worldwide as a consultant on stallion reproduction and spent the past 34 years teaching at Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine, according to the news release. He has worked his way from assistant professor to chair of stallion reproductive studies and director of the Equine Reproduction Laboratory.
Varner has been the author and co-author of multiple textbooks in the field of equine reproduction and has presented at the Milne Lecture for American Association of Equine Practitioners, according to the news release.
Varner is excited to be a part of the new program that focuses on preparing practice-ready veterinarians for rural Texas, he said, according to the news release.
