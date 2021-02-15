Lubbock Power and Light, XCel Energy and the electric cooperatives in the South Plains, Texas Panhandle and eastern and southeastern New Mexico regions have declared a higher Energy Alert level due to the extreme cold and are encouraging customers to cut back on their use of electricity, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today.
At the same time, Governor Greg Abbott has called for all Texans to reduce the amount of electric and natural gas used during this time, according to the release.
The severe weather has created energy deficiencies in the Southwest Power Pool’s region. Their Alert is issued when they found the need to maintain a certain amount of electricity required to supply all 17 central and western U.S. states, as well as contracted customers in the Eastern and Western Interconnections, according to the release.
David McCalla, Executive Director for LP&L, said, in the release, that this weather event is putting a strain on grids across the state, including this region, and asked for customers to limit their electric usage to the bare minimum to maintain the grid’s stability.
The city suggests these tips to help residents reduce their power usage, according to the release:
- Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.
- Suspend the use of dishwashers, washing machines, clothes dryers, vacuum cleaners, etc.
- Put off energy-demanding tasks at work, if possible: power tools, maintenance equipment, etc.
- Turn off all electronic equipment unless it is crucial for business or safety
- Only use enough lighting to move safely indoors and turn off all excessive lighting
If the electric demand is reduced, electric service interruptions will be prevented within the region, according to the release.
LP&L also called for energy conservation, according to the release, following XCel Energy’s declaration of the Energy Alert. Other efforts to reduce electricity demand or to increase supply were implemented, including:
- Bringing online as many power plant generating units as possible and buying as much electricity as possible from other utilities.
- Reducing electric usage at Xcel Energy power plants and office buildings.
- Interrupting power to industrial and agricultural customers who signed up for lower interruptible rates.
- Asking all customers to limit their energy use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.