The City of Lubbock and United Supermarkets were made aware on Sunday of a positive COVID-19 case involving a United employee.
According to the City of Lubbock news release, the employee was working as a cashier at the Market Street located at 4425 19th Street. The employee worked one day last week, April 2, prior to the onset of symptoms the following day.
The City of Lubbock Health Department said this case is considered low risk of potential community exposure due to multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning and sanitizing processes occurring at the store since this exposure happened last Thursday. As a result, there is no current risk to the public.
"This Market Street location will remain open, and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing/disinfecting process in every department. We have reaffirmed with all team members to sanitize check stands every 30 minutes, and to wash their hands at least every hour," Nancy Sharp, United Supermarkets Communications and Community Outreach Manager, said, according to the release. "Beginning this week, team members will be asked to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment protocol prior to clocking in. We have also reminded team members that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, to stay home and call their healthcare provider right away."
Following CDC guidelines, additional employees at the store have been asked to self-quarantine, during which time they will be eligible for up to 14 days of pay, according to the release.
