Over the past several weeks and months, Lubbock has, at a minimum, experienced dust storms, flash floods and a historic winter storm. What many may not realize is how the emergency services work to protect citizens during these inclement weather situations.
Joe Moudy, director of emergency management for the City of Lubbock, explained what his role is in keeping the city safe during potentially dangerous conditions.
“I coordinate the response for the city, which entails bringing in public works, fire, police, emergency medical services, public information officers, all these different departments together so that we have a unified response,” Moudy said.
Moudy said in dangerous weather conditions, representatives from each of the affected departments gather in the emergency operations center to coordinate a plan and make decisions, as well as create a message that is the same across each department.
Lubbock has changed and continues to change the way they respond to weather related emergencies, Moudy said.
“Our departments are more coordinated. They see a bigger piece in what the police department does, what the fire department does, it all impacts each other,” Moudy said. “What public works does impacts police and fire.”
Moudy said that in times the Tech campus is affected by weather, he works directly with, Chris Miles, the emergency management director at Tech, to plan.
Miles is that contact for Moudy.
Miles explained the way weather emergencies are handled on campus.
“If we know that there’s severe weather coming, one of the main things is keeping on top of situational awareness,” Miles said. “We’ll attend briefings from the National Weather Service, we’ll have discussions on what this might entail, what impact this might have on operations.”
The National Weather Service keeps continuous contact between local leaders and the Texas Division of Emergency Management when severe weather is expected, Miles said.
Emergency notifications get sent to students through TechAlert, which is designed to warn the largest number of students in the fastest time possible, Miles said. He said Tech also has intercoms in most buildings that will push out warnings in case of an emergency, and that the city is working on installing emergency weather sirens this year.
“Each building has a building emergency manager. So, this is the person that essentially is responsible for coordinating what’s going on in that building with emergency services,” Miles said. “And then that person appoints emergency action coordinators to each area of the building.”
The goal is to let the coordinators lead people in their area to safety and then if there is something they need to report, they can report to the building manager, and the manager can report to emergency services, Miles said.
“I know it’s always like a ‘Oh, that will never happen here,’ kind of thing. I would just say to be alert and make sure that you’re prepared and that you know what to do during certain kinds of situations. If there’s a tornado watch issued for Lubbock county, just understand it doesn’t mean you can’t go out and do things, it just means be alert,” Miles said. “It might turn into a tornado warning, and just understand and know, if you’re in a place that’s not familiar, where you can seek shelter if you need to.”
Justin Weaver is the director of the National Weather Service in Lubbock and said the National Weather Service works closely with emergency managers to prepare for weather emergencies.
“There’s severe weather outlooks that are issued sometimes up to maybe a week in advance, so we start looking at the potential for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes,” Weaver said. “We communicate via phone leading up to the event. Once we get into the event, or maybe a few hours before the event, especially if it’s severe weather, there’s a couple of different chat systems that we use.”
The City of Lubbock has a chat system that the National Weather Service holds an account on. The National Weather Service also has their own chat, called NWSChat that Miles and Moudy would be able to contact him through, Weaver said.
Weaver said that because of staff numbers, they are not always able to send a meteorologist from their team to an emergency operations center, but that they always have open communications during a severe weather event.
“People need to have several different methods to receive weather warnings. I think most people think they’re going to get it on their cell phone, and if everything is working properly, you will,” Weaver said. “But again, when there’s disasters, the first thing to fail are communications. Don’t just rely on your cell phone, you’ve got to have other methods to get that information.”
