A fire was reported at the Texas Tech TIEHH lab at Reese Center at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday.
Though the cause of the fire is unknown at the time, the fire started in the attic and was put under control inside the building and roof through the skylight and is mostly under control now, according to the Lubbock Fire Department. There will be an ongoing investigation taking place.
The building was evacuated immediately, and no injuries were reported, according to a statement from Tech.
There are numerous amounts of chemicals stored inside the building, so precautionary hazmat response and a decontamination line also has been set up in case anyone was exposed, according to the Fire Department.
Kevin Ivey, Battalion Chief of Training for Lubbock Fire and Rescue, said a second alarm was initiated when they arrived on the scene due to the size of the building and some of the contents inside.
"Preliminary shows that earlier in the day, Tech did have maintenance crews out here doing patchwork on the roof in that area," he said. "Right now, Texas Tech Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office has been calling."
At this time, Ivey said anything that is a biohazard is all contained and there have been no exposures or incidents of anything getting out right now. The main damage is in the office area.
