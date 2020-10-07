For a lot of students, the upcoming election will be their first time voting in a federal election.
In Texas, early voting begins Oct. 13 through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
According to Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County elections administrator, the first step to take before heading to the polls, is knowing if and what county you are registered to vote in. The deadline for this election was Oct. 5.
There are a few ways to check your registration online. To check voter registration in Texas, voters can use the Texas Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov or the Lubbock County Elections Office website, votelubbock.org. Vote.org is another resource that allows users to check their voter registration in whatever state they may reside in.
Kennedy said that once voters are at the polls, they will need a form of photo identification.
In Texas there are several forms of ID that are accepted at polling locations. Accepted forms are a driver’s license, election identification certificate, personal ID, handgun license, concealed handgun license, U.S. Military ID, U.S. citizenship/naturalization certificate or an U.S. passport according to votetexas.org.
For early voting in Lubbock County, there are 25 polling locations across the county. Polling locations on or close to Tech’s campus are the Student Recreation Center, Market Street (4425 19th St.) and the Lubbock ISD Administration Office (1628 19th St).
Kennedy said that many United Supermarket locations will be early voting locations.
On Election Day there will be 43 polling locations. They will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in-line by closing will still be allowed to vote.
Locations on or close to Tech’s campus are Texas Tech University Library, Roscoe Wilson Elementary School (2807 25th St.), Cavazos Middle School (210 N University Ave), Guadalupe Elementary School (101 N Avenue P) and Broadway Church of Christ (1924 Broadway). For a full list of locations and hours, visit the Lubbock County Elections Office.
Kennedy said that when at a polling location there are rules that voters have to follow.
“A lot of people don't know that is a rule is that you can't use your phone. When you're in the polling area, or in line, getting ready to vote,” Kennedy said. “You can't have conversations or anything like that while you're in line getting ready to vote or when you get to your booth.”
Along with using your phone for conversation, voters are also not allowed to take photos or videos at a polling location. According to the Texas Election Code wearing anything that communicative preference to a candidate, measure or political party appearing on the ballot is also prohibited.
Kennedy said that protocols for COVID-19 safety have also been implemented into the voting process to make it as no touch as possible.
“When you come in, you'll show the clerk's your identification and you can hold it, or we have a little box a little tray that you can just lay it down in,” she said. “They'll (voters) show their ID, the clerk will look them up on the laptop, get all their information, then they'll go to the next step, which is where you pick up your little five-digit code that opens a ballot up when you go to one of the machines.”
Lubbock County uses Verity Touch voting machines for elections according to the Elections Office’s website. To use these machines voters will enter their access code they received to active their ballot after they have selected their preferred language for voting.
The Verity Touch ballot uses a touch screen. Kennedy voters will be given a brand-new unsharpened pencil to use as a stylus, so there is no physical contact with the screen.
The Verity Touch ballots can also be customized. Voters can change screen contrast, font size and audio volume and speed.
Once voters select begin voting, they can mark their choices by clicking the candidates name and then selecting the next button. Voters can review their choices or change selection at any point during voting by using the navigation buttons on the screen. Once done selecting their candidates, voters will select “cast your ballot” to finish.
