Social media platforms are flooded with information regarding candidates, their platforms and who currently is leading the polls during election years, and some of that information may not be entirely accurate.
For those wanting to learn more about candidates’ progress during Election Day, knowing how to find credible and true information may be beneficial.
People may use different resources to help decipher fake news from the truth this Election Day to ensure correct information is being filtered to aid in making political judgements.
There are general ways to spot fake news, according to the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions website.
Reading beyond the article headline could help to get the whole picture, according to the IFLA. Headlines are meant to catch the reader's attention, and in some cases, headlines do not align with the truth or even the point of the article.
It is important to check the date of the news, as old news could be reposted, and it may not even be relevant, according to the IFLA.
Researching and considering the source can be helpful in knowing if the information is biased or trustworthy, according to the IFLA. Getting information from a variety of sources is helpful to see all sides.
Amber McCord, assistant professor of practice in the Texas Tech College of Media and Communication, said she suggests the use of Blue Feed, Red Feed by The Wall Street Journal. This source shows the difference between a liberals feed versus what a conservative’s feed would look like. This could help to understand if a person only is seeing information from one side.
“Individuals can also search their most used news source, and it will give you a biased reading to know if you should seek out other information,” McCord said.
Looking at a variety of sources on Election Day can help to stay out of filter bubbles, McCord said.
“Don’t use social media as your primary source of political information,” she said.
McCord also recommends the use of Media Bias/Fact Check, she said. The source promotes facts and warns individuals against fake news sources. It allows individuals to check the bias of any source, which could be helpful throughout the election.
