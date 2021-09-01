On Sept. 1, 2021, the Firearm Carry Act of 2021, or Constitutional Carry, a new law, will prohibit the need for individuals to have a license to carry a firearm in Texas.
Texas Tech’s Operating and Policy Procedure 10.22 states a United States citizen at the age of 21 or older with no criminal record, and that is also a licensed carrier, can have a concealed handgun on their person while on campus.
In a statement from Vice Chancellor Eric Bentley, the university’s policies regarding campus carry are still effective.
“Unless permitted by the campus carry policy, individuals are prohibited from entering or remaining on campus while in possession of a firearm,” Bentley said.
Previously, House Bill 910, also known as open carry, legalized open carry of firearms to a person with a concealed handgun license in Texas in early 2016.
On Aug. 1, 2016, Campus Carry allowed conceal carry to individuals with a license on university campuses. The bill allows the institution to enact the law based on the campus environment.
Firearms are prohibited in “Exclusionary Zones,” according to the Procedure. Exclusionary Zones include sporting events, the campus rec center, counseling offices, research laboratories, administration buildings and performance venues. All exclusionary zones are identified by Penal Code 30.06.
Tech Police Captain Amy Ivey said the police department will address situations if a person violates the law.
“A lot of the students that are on campus are under the age of 21 so they're not allowed to you by law,” Ivey said. “Just also be mindful of when the law passes in Texas Tech University puts out information to make sure they follow the signs.”
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a person must provide valid documentation of identity, residency, drug, alcohol or criminal record (if any) and the application to begin the process of getting the license.
Junior natural resource management major Cadence Markham from Allen, Texas, is an employee at Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock. He said safety and rights are important to the gun world.
“I mean, I know I'm not a really big stickler on regulations, just because I don't, I'm not a big fan of them,” Markham said. “But when they come out with a bill, there's a reason why they do that. There's people who will follow it, there's people who won't follow it.”
Markham said the best thing students can do is be knowledgeable about the regulations and how to properly handle a firearm.
“I love the fact that, you know, we're giving people their, you know, God-given rights and stuff like that and the constitutional rights that they have." he said. “I think, you know, the license is a really good thing because it teaches you.”
Junior computer science major Justin Tremewan from Pflugerville, Texas, conducted research on Constitutional carry over Summer 2021 for one of his classes.
“I think it's a good thing constitutional carries becoming more accepted across the country; more states are coming out and released in the laws allowing it,” Tremewan said. “When it comes to campus carry, I do believe that they're still going to require you to have the license, seeing that they are two completely separate laws.
For more information about campus carry visit www.ttu.edu/campuscarry/ or Tech’s Police Department instructional video.
