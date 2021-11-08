Texas Tech is conducting research on the effects of climate change on various ecosystems through the Biology Department's Eco Health Cluster.
The Eco Health Cluster is a group on campus led by faculty members in the Biology Department, including Nick Smith, Natasja van Gestel and Dylan Schwilk, who help students study the various facets of climate change.
Members of the cluster are generally interested in how changes in the environment are impacting ecosystems over space and time, Smith said.
“That can be things like abiotic conditions like temperature and precipitation, and atmospheric conditions, but also things like what humans do to the environment,” Smith said.
Much of the research is heavily based in the American Southwest, but there is also research going on closer to Tech, Smith said. There are field sites in and around Lubbock with some work being done at the Natural Resource Management Department, which maintains native range land where field experiments are set up.
There is also work in agricultural systems in the region as the Eco Health Cluster partners with those at the USDA, but also local farmers, Smith said.
“A lot of our research is geared towards global change,” Evan Perkowski, a biological sciences teaching assistant, said. “We have a group that focuses on, like, fire ecology. (And) our group focuses on finding good physiology, outmoded synthesis, response to different, you know, global change scenarios and then in attach event guests, those lab focuses on what happens below the soil, so different, you know, microorganisms, bacteria, fungi and how those might scale up to impact say, like agriculture practices and stuff like that.”
The work being put into labs brings several benefits, helping the environment and teaching students at the same time, Perkowski said.
Smith said a benefit of the group collaborating together is everyone has access to resources and knowledge they may have not had before, as well as help post-doctoral students and other students.
“They get to interact with each other more than they normally would, which is kind of great for collaboration and idea development,” Smith said.
Azaj Mahmud, a biological sciences teaching assistant, said the cluster is still growing and there are many goals the group is trying to achieve.
“One of the biggest goals is to foster that sense of collaboration but also just the sense of community," Mahmud said. "Each individual lab has a group of graduate students and undergraduate students so it gives, particularly, right, graduate students or some of our postdocs any opportunity to mentor undergraduates, right?"
This growing cluster not only helps teach how environmental changes impact ecosystems, Perkowski said, but also gives students a chance for hands-on experience for future endeavors.
“We strive to make this a really inclusive space for anyone to join,” Perkowski said. “If there are any undergrads that want to join our lab group, they're always welcome to contact either Nick, Dylan or Natasha, and we'd be more than happy to have them.”
